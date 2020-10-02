Trump COVID-19 Diagnosis: Biden Campaign ‘Angry’ Over Possible Exposure

The Biden campaign is “a little angry” that the Democratic candidate, as well as his officials, could have been exposed to the coronavirus from President Donald Trump following news of his positive test results late Thursday night.

Mike Memoli reported on MSNBC Friday that former vice president Joe Biden and his campaign have not yet received official contact from the Trump campaign about whether they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 during the 2020 debate in Cleveland earlier this week. News broke of the president’s diagnosis late night on October 1, with the president confirming on twitter that he and Melania would be quarantining together.

“I’m also told by multiple campaign officials there’s been no official contact from the White House, from the Trump campaign, to them about whether there would be any potential exposure to the coronavirus,” he said.

The Biden campaign is angry that reckless Trump exposed them to COVID. pic.twitter.com/OwWJQLkzPQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 2, 2020

Biden and Trump attended the first 2020 presidential debate, moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace, on Tuesday. The two candidates were on opposite sides of the stage on their own podiums, but CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta warned that indoor spaces are much more likely to spread infection.

“If you are indoors, you could think of the virus like smoke,” Gupta said.

Memoli added that “multiple Biden officials” are a “little angry” that they could have been exposed, citing several immunocompromised members.

“Multiple Biden officials are also concerned and, frankly, a little angry at the fact that some of them could have been exposed to the coronavirus,” he disclosed. “There are immunocompromised members of the Biden staff in that hall and concern about the candidate himself, and this is going to be a major concern on their part as we move forward.”

The president’s diagnosis came quickly after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive. The two were onboard Air Force One together on Tuesday with several other White House aides heading to the debate, as well as a Minnesota trip the following day for a rally, according to The Hill.

Biden will be tested early today, a source close to his campaign confirmed with CNN.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doctor Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ Over Biden’s Likelihood of Contracting COVID-19 After the Debate

You determine the outcome of this election. Vote. Vote. Vote. pic.twitter.com/Ros3XuU16k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

NBC News medical contributor Vin Gupta expressed on TODAY a “deep concern” over Biden’s chances of contracting the virus following the debate.

“What we know now with COVID-19, what we didn’t know a few months ago, is that frankly 6 feet may not be enough, especially in an indoor environment that is not well ventilated,” Gupta told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Friday, echoing CNN’s sentiments.

“You can’t really ventilate any indoor environment very well, and there was air conditioning, there was some degree of air flow happening, so no one is protected and everybody has to assume that they need to quarantine, that they need to quarantine for the full 14 days.”

ABC News added that Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris test weekly for the coronavirus, citing the campaign, “but the 77-year-old would be considered high risk if he gets the virus given his age, increasing concerns about the risk of infection.”

Biden Extended Well Wishes to Trump & FLOTUS on Twitter

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Following Trump’s rest results, Biden took to twitter to give his best to POTUS and the first lady.

The former VP said he and his wife Jill will continue to pray for the Trumps, writing: “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

