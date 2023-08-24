Trump Mugshot: Real Fulton County Photo Expected Thursday

A real Donald Trump mugshot is expected to be released on the evening of August 24, 2023, when the former president is turning himself into the Fulton County Jail.

According to USA Today, Trump’s “fingerprints and a mugshot are expected to be taken.”

Heavy will add the Trump mugshot into this story when it is released. Fulton County has already released mugshots of Trump’s former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell, and bail bondsman Scott Hall, in the sweeping racketeering indictment filed by District Attorney Fani Willis. Ellis made her smiling mugshot her profile picture on “X.”

Already a fake mugshot of Trump has circulated on Instagram. Trump opponents have long awaited a Donald Trump mugshot; New York Magazine reported that it will immediately become “legendary.”

Trump has criticized the indictment, calling it election interference. “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on August 23, 2023.

A Trump Mugshot Is Expected After the Former President Arrives at the Fulton County Jail

According to CNN, Steven Sadow, a new attorney working for Trump, will accompany him to the Fulton County Jail.

Sadow is “currently waiting at the airport in Atlanta and will ride in the former president’s motorcade to the jail,” CNN reported on the afternoon of August 24, 2023.

According to his website, Sadow is a Georgia-based lawyer described as “Special Counsel for White Collar and High Profile Defense.”

According to CNN, the U.S. Department of Justice previously announced a civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail after accusations of “dilapidated and unsanitary conditions” as well as “violence against detainees.”

The Sheriff Has Said There Will Be a Trump Mugshot

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat previously said that Trump would be treated like any other defendant, which would include taking his fingerprints and mugshot, according to WSBTV.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said, according to the television station.

According to CNN, Willis gave Trump and the other co-defendants until Friday, August 25, 2023, to turn themselves in. According to New York Magazine, although a mugshot was not taken of Trump in his previous arraignments, the Trump campaign sold merchandise with a fake mugshot of Trump.

