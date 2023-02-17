Tyler Canaris: Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Bodyslam Video Goes Viral

A video showing Tyler Canaris being bodyslammed by Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael McMaster in Georgia has gone viral.

The incident occurred in March 2022, but the video gained attention on Reddit and on social media in February 2023, after it was posted to YouTube by the account “Justice for Tyler Canaris.”

According to the video, Canaris, 30, was walking to work when he was stopped by police who said he matched the description of a wanted suspect. The video shows the deputy talking to Canaris before throwing him to the ground. The YouTube page that posted the video said Canaris suffered a fractured skull and broken collarbone and was hospitalized for nine days.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Gary Gulledge have not commented publicly about the video and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy. The sheriff’s office’s Facebook page has been flooded with thousands of comments about the video and incident.

Canaris also has not commented publicly about the incident and couldn’t be reached by Heavy. It wasn’t immediately clear if Canaris has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Deputy Michael Mahlon McMaster also could not be reached for comment and deleted his Facebook page after the video went viral.

The Video Shows Deputy Michael McMaster Suplexing Tyler Canaris While They Talked in Front of His Patrol Vehicle

The 12-minute dashboard camera video shows Deputy Michael McMaster driving down a road on March 4, 2022. The video shows Tyler Canaris walking along the side of the road as McMaster pulls up to him. McMaster can be heard saying to Canaris, “Let me see your hands” and “Take your hands out of your pockets,” as Canaris appears to remove headphones from his ears.

McMaster can then be seen approaching Canaris and telling him to put his hands behind his back because he was going to be detained, before trying to take his backpack off. Canaris can be heard asking McMaster, “What am I doing?” and “Can you explain what this is for?” McMaster can be heard telling Canaris to take his backpack off or he would be “going to the ground.”

Canaris can be heard telling McMaster he is walking to work as the deputy grabs Canaris by the arm and leads him to the front of the patrol vehicle, pushing him up against it. McMaster then tells Canaris, who was holding a phone, to put his hands behind his back, as Canaris continues to ask why he is being stopped and detained. As Canaris asks, “Can you tell me what’s going on?”, McMaster tells him to put his hands behind his back and says, “Or you end up on the ground.”

The video then shows McMaster grabbing the phone from Canaris’ hand, before taking his backpack off. He then tells Canaris that he is being detained because he matches the description of someone suspected of breaking into people’s cars, the video shows. McMaster then wraps his arms around Canaris’ midsection, lifts him off of the ground and suplexes him down onto the pavement, the video shows. Canaris can be heard moaning and screaming in pain as McMaster and another deputy handcuff him and drag him away.

One of the deputies can be heard telling him to “put his f****** hands behind your back,” and calling him a “dumb b******” as Canaris cries out for help.

The video shows McMaster searching through Canaris’ backpack, pulling out various objects after telling Canaris he was “under arrest for obstruction.” McMaster tells Canaris in the video, “You wouldn’t f***** listen. Put your hands behind your back. It’s that simple.” When firefighters arrive at the scene, McMaster can be heard telling them that he “dropped him on his head right there.”

The “Justice for Tyler Canaris” YouTube account wrote on a comment on its video, “For all people wondering why this took place it was a case of mistaken identity. The suspect looked similar and rather than de-escalate and ask proper questions the officer chose to be violent, the crime in question was theft from vehicles.”

Tyler Canaris Was Charged With Misdemeanor Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer in May 2022

According to Paulding County records viewed by Heavy, Tyler Canaris was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor, on May 12, 2022. He was booked into custody at 6:35 p.m. and released at 7:32 p.m. after posting $1,000 bond, records show.

The “Justice for Tyler Canaris” page added, “The footage is only now coming to light due to an ongoing lawsuit and the department is still trying to charge him with obstruction of officers. Tyler is an innocent victim and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Clark Wilson shared the video on Facebook on February 16 and wrote, “This is my girlfriend’s step-brother walking out of his neighborhood to the corner gas station to carpool to work. He “matched a description” and this happened to him. The result? Fractured skull and broken collar bone and thumb. Every word Tyler said during this video was truthful.”

Wilson added, “They initially charged him with obstruction/resisting arrest, which they had dropped, but of course they have brought the charges back after he did eventually file suit against the department. I am beyond furious with the actions of this officer from Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Also it is not proper to use your weapon light for visibility when there is no threat. USE A FLASHLIGHT!”

The current status of the criminal case against Canaris was not immediately clear. Heavy could not find a pending case in Paulding County against Canaris in online records. Heavy was also not able to locate a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office filed by Canaris in state or federal court. The article will be updated as more information is released.

While the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has been silent about the viral video, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio issued a statement on Facebook to clarify the incident did not occur in its jurisdiction.

“To the citizens of Paulding County, Ohio, There is a video making its way around the internet involving a deputy sheriff and his use of force involving Tyler Canaris. This incident DID NOT occur in Ohio. This is an incident that occurred in Paulding County, Georgia,” Sheriff Jason Landers wrote. “My office has received nearly 100 threatening phone calls and emails over this incident. This message is simply to clarify my agency was not involved. The Paulding County, Georgia phone number is 770-443-3010.”