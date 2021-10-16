How to Watch UCF vs Cincinnati Football Live Online 2021

The University of Central Florida Knights (3-2, 1-1 AAC) will visit the No. 3 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCF vs Cincinnati online:

UCF vs Cincinnati Preview

UCF is coming off a 20-16 win over East Carolina. Knights quarterback Mikey Keene went 23-35 for 194 yards and an interception in the win, and he was helped by a solid ground game. Running back Johnny Richardson had 16 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Mark-Antony Richards added six rushes for 58 yards and a score.

The Knights had eight penalties for 80 yards against them, and they’ll have to clean that up if they even want a chance against the undefeated Bearcats.

“They’re really a complete team when you look at them, so it’ll be a big challenge for us,” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said this week, via Sports Illustrated. “We’re excited to go there and play.”

“They’re one of the best teams in the country. We’re playing them on the road which is a big challenge, but that’s part of it,” Malzahn added. “Our guys are extremely excited to play this bunch. We’re looking forward to it.”

Malzahn isn’t just blowing smoke. The Bearcats are fresh from a bye week, with their most recent game a 24-13 win over No. 14 Notre Dame on October 2. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder completed 19 of 32 passes for 297 yards and two TDs, while also rushing for 26 yards and a score. The Bearcats were just 2-11 on third down, though, so they could stand to see some improvement in that area.

Still, Cincinnati has one of the most balanced teams in the nation. The Bearcats are averaging 41.0 points a game on offense (9th in the nation) and they’re allowing 12.2 points a game on defense, which is second in the country. That doesn’t mean they’ll be looking past UCF.

“In five years, they’ve been the top team in the conference,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said, per The News Record. “Overall, in my time here, they’ve been the best team in the conference. We made it a rivalry I guess you’d say because they were the best, and in order to be the best, you’ve got to be able to beat the best.”

There is also a great deal of mutual respect between both coaches.

“There’s a reason he’s a great football coach. There’s a reason he’s been successful everywhere he’s been,” Fickell said about Malzahn. “He doesn’t just go in and say this is what we’re going to do. You go in there, and you realize what it is that you have and what was really good from what someone did before there.”