UCLA vs Fresno State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) will head to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to take on the No. 13 ranked UCLA Bruins (2-0).

The game (10:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Fresno State vs UCLA online:

Fresno State vs UCLA Preview

A week after going toe to toe with No. 4 Oregon and losing by a touchdown, Fresno State threw a beat down on Cal Poly, winning 63-10.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener went 17-22 for 380 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran in two more in the lopsided win. The Bulldogs have the No. 5 ranked passing game in the county, averaging 385 yards through the air. Haener and company will be challenged going up against a Bruins defense that has allowed 18.5 points and a ridiculously low 37.5 yards rushing per game.

“He’s a really, really good football player. He’s dynamic, he’s got a knack for keeping plays alive and I think he’s got a great knowledge of Kalen’s system in terms of what they ask him to do and he’s just a productive football player. We’re going to have our hands full containing him but he’s one of those guys – he reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson when he takes off, I mean he’s taking off looking for touchdowns.” Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said about Haener.

Still, the Bruins are going to be tested on defense. They’re allowing 286.5 yards a game through the air to opponents so far this season, and Haener is going to look to expose any mismatches he sees throughout the game.

Fresno State head coach Kailen DeBoer doesn’t want his squad to try to do too much against a white hot UCLA team off to its best start in the Chip Kelly era, however.

“It’s super important for them to just play well all the time. They start putting unneeded pressure on themselves, especially I think when you’re looking at Jake,” DeBoer said, singling out his young signal-caller. “He just wants to go right out of the gates and make it happen, and you got to take what the defense gives. You got to make sure you’re in the right check. Make sure you’re communicating properly.”

UCLA is led on offense by senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has gone 19-36 for 390 yards, four touchdowns and one interception through two games. He’s leading a Bruins offense that is scoring 41 points a game, and it’s a run-heavy attack. The Bruins are averaging 227 yards rushing and 204 yards passing a game.

They’ll be going up against a Bulldogs defense that has given up 13.7 points and 96.0 yards per game, so this should be a solid matchup.