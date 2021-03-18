UCLA vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch First Four Online

Two historically great programs meet in an unfamiliar spot as the UCLA Bruins and Michigan State Spartans face off in a First Four matchup on Thursday.

The game starts at 9:57 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Michigan State online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

UCLA vs Michigan State Preview

UCLA is looking to turn things around as it enters tournament play against Michigan State, having lost four in a row and exiting early from the Pac-12 Tournament with an overtime loss to Oregon State.

The Bruins get a Michigan State squad that is very dangerous, despite their 15-12 record. The Spartans have wins against Ohio State, Michigan and Ilinois — all top two seeds in the tournament.

“He’s got a different kind of team this year because he’s played many, many different lineups — they can change at the drop of a hat and go with different guys, so there’s a lot of personnel for our guys to digest becuase they play so many guys,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “Some of that is him searching, and some of it’s strategy to match up with his opponent.”

Cronin is looking forward to having his team focused with fewer distractions.

“Usually there’s fans everywhere, cheerleaders, distractions, but that’s not the case this year,” Cronin said. “It’s quarantine, bubble stuff. It’s a ghost town here with security at the front door. Maybe that helps.”

The Spartans used the big wins to bolster their tournament resume and feel confident because of the conference they play in.

“You know and I know that three weeks ago nobody gave us a chance, including probably most of you and probably even me,” Izzo said. “We fought our way through, and that took some courage and guts, and I’m proud of them for that.

“I’m not worried about facing anybody in this tournament,” Izzo added. “I don’t feel comfortable with UCLA and BYU or Texas, but I don’t feel afraid of UCLA, BYU or Texas or anybody else because we truly, truly have played the best teams in the country on a night-in and night-out basis, and especially in the last two to three weeks.”

The matchup between the Bruins and Spartans is one that tournament officials were salivating over to get things ramped up in a hurry. The two programs that have combined for 13 tournament titles — 11 for UCLA and two for Michigan State.

“We go through the process of seeding,” NCAA selection committee chair and Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart told CBS. “We scrubbed it multiple times and we get to a spot. Where it is is where it lands, and two teams that we’re thrilled to have in the field. We thought it would be a heck of a way to start the tournament off.

“I say that facetiously. We’re excited to get started. Two great teams and great programs with lots of national championships. It ought to be a lot of fun.”

Michigan State is a two-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 157 points.