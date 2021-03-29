How to Watch UConn vs. Baylor Women’s Basketball Online

The top-ranked UConn Huskies take on the second-seeded and fifth-ranked Baylor Bears with a Final Four spot on the line, as the two prolific programs meet in a women’s NCAA Tournament regional final matchup on Monday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of UConn vs. Baylor online for free.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UConn vs. Baylor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch UConn vs. Baylor live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UConn vs. Baylor live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

UConn vs. Baylor Preview

The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-1) face-off with the second-seeded Baylor Bears (28-2) on Monday in a matchup that is worthy of a national championship game. UConn, ranked No. 1 in the country, and Baylor, ranked fifth nationally, meet in the River Walk Regional Final with a spot in the Final Four up for grabs.

UConn will be looking to advance to their 13th straight Final Four and have a shot to pursue their 12th national championship, while Baylor looks to continue their quest for back-to-back titles, having had won the 2019 tournament (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic).

With the two titans meeting in the regional, one will go home disappointedly before reaching the Final Four. The two Hall of Fame coaches aren’t thrilled that they are facing each other this early in the tournament.

“I think they were underseeded,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. “Explain to me how they are a No. 2 seed. These things happen, I know. But I think they deserved to be an No. 1 seed, if you look around the rest of the tournament.”

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey wishes the two were meeting later down the road.

“I wish it was for the national championship and not a chance to get to a Final Four, because I think both programs are just elite, and it’s a shame somebody has to lose,” Mulkey said on Sunday.

The meeting almost did not come to fruition, as Baylor needed overtime on Saturday to advance past a valiant Michigan squad in the Sweet 16. NaLyssa Smith carried the Bears to a 78-75 victory with 24 points on a perfect 11-for-11 performance from the field. Smith is Baylor’s top scorer and rebounder this season, averaging 18.2 ppg and 8.8 rpg.

Meanwhile, UConn dispatched of Iowa in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, 92-72. The Huskies were led by junior guard Christyn Williams, who put up 27 points.

Player of the Year candidate Paige Bueckers nearly tallied a triple-double in the win over the Hawkeyes, with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The freshman sensation has put up 62 points with 23 rebounds and 18 assists in three NCAA Tournament games this March.

UConn and Baylor are evenly matched on paper, featuring two of the top defenses in the nation, complemented by potent offenses. UConn scores 83.1 points per game and allows only 51.5 points per game, while Baylor puts up 82.4 points per game and gives up only 54.9 points per contest. The Bears rank first in the country, allowing only 32.3% shooting from the field, while the Huskies are fourth, allowing only 33% from the floor.

The two teams have met eight times since 2010, with each winning four apiece. In the last contest between the Bears and the Huskies, it was Baylor prevailing 74-58 in Hartford in January of 2020. The two were supposed to meet this January but the game was canceled after Baylor coach Mulkey was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The winner of the UConn vs. Baylor game will meet the winner of No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 4 Indiana in the Final Four on Friday.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.