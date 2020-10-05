Former UFC Champ Jon Jones: ‘I Want to Break This Clown’s Neck’

The feud between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya continues to flare with “Bones” going on a savage rant on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones’ comments were in response to a recent interview with “The Last Stylebender’s” City Kickboxing Head Coach, Eugene Bareman. Bareman recently spoke with Submission Radio about a potential matchup between his fighter and Jones, as well as his thoughts on the fight.

“I don’t know Jon Jones from a bar of soap, to be honest,” Bareman said via MMA Fighting. “There could be a side of him that just is insanely jealous that this new guy has come into the scene and is stealing a little bit of what he perceives as his thunder. That could be the fact that he’s just a really great businessman and he knows how to build fights and he knows how to make money and he’s aiming at long money, so it’s not necessarily a fight that’s in front of him now, he’s building a nest egg for him in a couple of years.

“It could be just that he’s a dick and that’s just his personality and that’s just the way he is. Honestly, it’s all speculation. But with Israel as set upon doing that fight, as long as he has the blessing of his team, his group of coaches, including me, he has got his heart set on doing that fight. It doesn’t matter where Jon Jones goes. If he goes to heavyweight, goes to light heavyweight, goes up and loses two fights, three fights, wins the next three fights, Israel has his heart set on that fight. So yeah, that fight’s gonna happen, I’m just not sure when.”

“If we needed to fight that fight in the next six months, then I would be happy to do that, but again, that’s a team decision,” Bareman continued. “That’s how we work.”

Jones Responded to Bareman, Says Adesanya Is ‘Hiding’

On Monday afternoon, Bones responded to Bareman’s interview and took aim at Adesanya. He tweeted, “‘If we needed to fight that fight in the next six months, then I would be happy to do that, but again’ Shut the f*** up, Y’all ain’t doing s***.”

He continued, “Fighter and coach is mentioning my name in interviews but refused to sign the dotted line. Straight hoe shit. Mention a mans dead mother over the Internet but looking to fight Jared cannoneer.”

One fan tweeted: “@stylebender and @JonnyBones should leave social media sign the contracts with @ufc and FIGHT!”

Bones replied, “I agree!!!!! Izzy mentions me in an interview on a monthly basis. The only time you hear for me is when I respond. It’s no secret that I want to break this clowns neck. B**** is hiding behind The Internet and his coaches.”

Adesanya Is Interested in Fighting Jared Cannonier Next

Last month, The Last Stylebender defended his middleweight title for the second time. He took on Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 and defeated the Brazilian fighter by second-round TKO.

When asked who he is interested in fighting next in the division, Adesanya turned his sights on No. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier. Cannonier has a tough test ahead of him before possibly fighting Adesanya, however, as he is scheduled to fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker during UFC 254 on October 24.

Whichever fighter wins that bout may become the next contender for The Last Stylebender’s throne.

