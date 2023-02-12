UFO Memes & Jokes on Aliens, Unidentified Objects

Memes and jokes about aliens, UFOS and more are flying on Twitter after two unidentified objects were shot down by the U.S. government on February 10 and 11, 2023.

First, on Friday, February 10, 2023, the White House revealed that an unidentified object was shot down off coastal Alaska, but officials admitted they don’t know what it was.

Then, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that the U.S. shot down another object over Canadian airspace.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau wrote in the tweet.

Shortly after that, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily closed airspace over Havre, Montana, declaring it “national defense airspace,” according to an FAA alert.

All of that made the UFO memes fly on Twitter. Some people attempted political humor.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Montana Congressman & Senator Initially Said There Was Another Unidentified Object Over Havre, Prompting People to Create Memes

NORAD later released a statement saying that no object was found over Montana Saturday.

“With the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented a temporary flight restriction airspace in central Montana on Feb. 11, 2023 to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations,” NORAD tweeted.

“The restriction has been lifted. NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation,” NORAD’s tweet said.

People Tweeted Jokes About Aliens

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale tweeted, “I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning.”

You can read the FAA’s alert in full here.

According to CNN, some pilots said the object shot down near Alaska Friday “interfered with their sensors” on the planes, and others said they saw “no identifiable propulsion on the object, and could not explain how it was staying in the air.”

On Friday, February 10, 2023, John Kirby, a White House spokesman, confirmed in a news conference that the U.S. shot down an object over the water off the coast of Alaska.

He said that authorities don’t know what the object is, where it came from, or who owns it, saying in the news conference: “We’re calling this an ‘object’ because that’s the best description we have right now.”

According to Pentagon Spokesman Pat Ryder, also speaking at a Friday news conference the object near Alaska was a “high-altitude airborne object” the size of a small car, flying at 40,000 feet, and might have endangered civilian planes.

