UMass vs St Cloud Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The University of Massachusetts Minutemen (19-5-4) and the St. Cloud State University Huskies (20-10-0) face-off Saturday night for the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of UMass vs St. Cloud State online for free.

UMass vs St. Cloud State Preview

The UMass Minutemen and the St. Cloud State Huskies are the last two teams standing after a season that tested everyone’s resolve in Division I Men’s Ice Hockey.

The Minutemen and the Huskies will duel for their first-ever hockey championship at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

UMass will be playing in their second straight national title game – they lost to Minnesota Duluth 3-0 in the 2019 final.

The Minutemen avenged that loss by beating Minnesota Duluth in this year’s national semifinal game on Thursday. UMass rallied in the third period to send the game to overtime, where junior Garrett Wait sent them on to the championship game with a game-winning goal at 14:30 in the extra period.

UMass overcame the absence of their leading goal scorer (redshirt senior Carson Gicewicz) and top goaltender (junior Filip Lindberg), who missed the Frozen Four semifinal due to COVID-19 protocols.

Senior Matt Murray stepped in for Lindberg on Thursday, saving 36 shots en route to the national semifinal win over the reigning two-time national champions.

UMass junior forward Bobby Trivigno and sophomore defenseman Zac Jones were selected this week to the 2020-2021 CCM/AHCA Hockey All-America teams. Trivigno is the Minutemen’s leading scorer (10 goals, 23 assists, 33 points) and Jones is tied for the nation’s lead in goals by defensemen (9).

St. Cloud State had to survive a thriller in the Frozen Four as well, to advance to Saturday’s national championship game. The Huskies rallied from a goal deficit in the final period against Minnesota State and went ahead with what turned out to be the game-winner off the stick of Nolan Walker with 54 seconds left in regulation.

“I’m speechless,” Walker said. “This was such an incredible game. What a journey we’ve been on this year. … This team’s so special. We never give up.”

St. Cloud State built a 3-1 lead but then watched as Minnesota State scored three unanswered goals, which put them in a 4-3 hole in the third period. Huskies freshman Joe Molenaar scored his first goal of the season to tie up the contest at 10:14 of the third.

Senior goalie David Hrenak made 25 saves on 29 shots and won the 66th game of his college career, tying the school record for wins.

The Huskies, who were picked to finish fourth in the NCHC this season, finished second in the regular season and lost in the conference tournament championship game. They would then advance to the Frozen Four after beating No. 3 Boston University and No. 1 Boston College by a combined seven goals in the northeast regional.

