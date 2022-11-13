University of Virginia Active Shooter Reports

There are reports of an active shooter at the University of Virginia.

The situation at the campus in Charlottesville is still unfolding. It broke out just after 11:30 p.m. on the east coast.

“UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” the university’s emergency management department tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Suspect Description Was Released

The emergency management department tweeted out a suspect description: “UVA Alert: SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MALE, WEARING A BURGANDY JACKET OR HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, AND RED SHOES.”

They wrote: “UPDATE ON CULBRETH RD: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF STATUS.”

The motive is not yet clear. It’s also not clear whether anyone was injured or whether there are any fatalities. The suspect name is not clear. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

Fox3 Now is reporting that there are “possible fatalities.”

Frightened Parents & Students Posted on Social Media

A parent wrote on Twitter, “My daughter is currently safe at The University of Virginia—sheltering in place in her apartment. We have heard there are multiple student deaths. Please pray they find the shooter. 🙏🏻”

Authorities have not yet confirmed the death count, if any.

Authorities are posting alerts and updates on the emergency management page for the university, which you can find here.