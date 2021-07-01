USA vs Mexico Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The U.S Women’s National Team is set to take on Mexico on Wednesday in the first of two final tune-ups before the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match if you live in the US.

In the United States, the match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico online:

USA vs Mexico Preview

The U.S Women’s National Team looks to head to Tokyo with some momentum with the Send-Off Series against Mexico. The two national teams will face off two times before the US heads to Tokyo for the Olympics. Mexico did not qualify.

The Americans have outscored Mexico 13-0 in their last three games. Mexico has not defeated the US since 2010. It’s the 40th meeting between the sides, with the US winning 37 of the previous 39 meetings.

The US squad is coming off a 2-0 victory against Nigeria in the 2021 Summer Series. Christen Press notched a goal and assist in the win, with Lynn Williams netting the other tally. The red, white and blue squad has kept a clean sheet in their last four games, outscoring opponents — France, Portugal, Nigeria and Jamacia — 9-0.

The United States is 9-0-1 this year and 11 players have scored the team’s 29 goals, per US Soccer: Megan Rapinoe (7), Samantha Mewis (4), Alex Morgan (3), Christen Press (3), Lindsey Horan (2), Kristie Mewis (2), Margaret Purce (2), Carli Lloyd (2), Lynn Williams (2), Rose Lavelle, and Catarina Macario.

The roster is headlined by familiar names, like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

“We know there are some very talented players that won’t be in Japan, but these were the difficult decisions that we had to make,” Andonovski said. “We have a very experienced roster that has been through adversity at the highest levels, so it’s no surprise those players have distinguished themselves. They’ve embraced the challenges and have shown tremendous flexibility and determination over the past 15 months to get us to where we are today.”

Here is the full Olympic roster that was announced, per ESPN.

2020 U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team roster

• GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

• DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

• MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

• FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

The United States open their Olympic Group G play against Sweden, seeking revenge for their 2016 loss. Here is the team’s group-stage schedule for the Olympics, kicking off July 21.

Date Opponent Venue Kickoff July 21 Sweden Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Stadium) 4:30 a.m. ET July 24 New Zealand Saitama, Japan (Saitama Stadium) 7:30 a.m. ET July 27 Australia Kashima, Japan (Ibaraki Kashima Stadium) 4 a.m. ET

