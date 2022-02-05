USA vs Russia Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch

The United States (1-0) and Russia (1-0) meet in Olympic women’s hockey action on Saturday.

The game (8:10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the game and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch USA vs Russia women’s hockey live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USA vs Russia Women’s Hockey Preview 2022

Team USA overcame the loss of star forward Brianna Decker for one game.

The U.S. beat Finland 5-2 on Thursday, February 3, to open Group A play. Decker went down in the first 10 minutes of the game due to a broken leg according to CBS 58’s Michele Fiore.

Losing Decker for the Olympics could drastically hurt Team USA’s chances at repeating as gold medal winners. The U.S. returns to action on Saturday against a Russia team that beat Switzerland 5-2 on Thursday after quarantining.

Russian players quarantined without practice on Monday through Wednesday according to the Associated Press’ James Ellingworth. The Russians also had replace six spots on the roster before the Olympics due to six players testing positive for COVID-19.

“We came to the Olympics and we had to sit in our rooms without the opportunity to practice,” Russian forward Alexandra Vafina said according to the Associated Press. “It was hard but we got all together, we stayed positive and we took this little opportunity that we had.”

Team USA forward Kendall Coyne Schofield kept things positive after Decker went down and scored two goals against Finland. Forward Alex Carpenter also scored two goals for the U.S.

“I just told [Decker], ‘We got this,'” Coyne Schofield said according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “No matter what, she’s a big part of this group. … You saw that in our response after she went down, how much we picked up the game and took control.”

Amanda Kessel, who also scored a goal for the U.S., wants to use Decker’s absence as a motivator for the team.

“She’s one of the toughest players that I’ve ever played with or against, so you know she’s not staying down on the ice or crying when it’s not bad. So it’s definitely a gut punch,” Kessel said per Wyshynski. “We want to win for her.”

Team USA took care business against Finland, building a 4-0 lead. Finland made it 4-1 before the third period but didn’t score again until 2:20 remained in the game.

“I thought we played well,” U.S. head coach Joel Johnson said per USA Hockey’s website. “It’s always hard in the first game of any tournament, let alone the Olympics, but I was really impressed by our players. I give them a ton of credit. That second period was outstanding and I thought we really controlled the game from that point on.”