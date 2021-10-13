How to Watch USA vs Costa Rica Qualifier Live Online

The United States men’s national soccer team will host Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday at Lower.com Field in Columbus, OH.

In the US, the match (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (English broadcast), UniMas (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Costa Rica online:

USA vs Costa Rica Preview

Gregg Berhalter drastically altered Team USA’s starting lineup on Sunday, and his squad turned in an ugly performance in a 1-0 loss to Panama in Panama City.

“It was clear we didn’t have our best stuff,” the manager said, according to ESPN. “It was the hope that we get out of there with a point. And, you know, disappointed to give up a goal the way we did, and lose the game. You know it’s a typical CONCACAF game — very physical, very aggressive. I think we came up short in a number of areas, so it’s about now, it’s about rebounding, focusing on the game on Wednesday in Columbus.”

The defeat was the Americans’ first in the final stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Through five matches, they sit second on the eight-team table with 8 points, holding a goal-differential advantage over Panama; the top three teams advance to the worldwide tournament, with the fourth participating in an inter-confederation playoff.

Three days earlier, in the first of three matches over a seven-day span, the USMNT bested Jamaica 2-0 in Austin, TX, behind a brace from striker Ricardo Pepi. He and six other starters from that victory didn’t make Sunday’s opening lineup, including key midfielder Tyler Adams.

“Now, it obviously doesn’t look like the best choice,” Berhalter said, per ESPN. “But I think we have to wait ’til Thursday [against Costa Rica]. Because if we would have played the same players from the last game, first of all, two of them weren’t even here, so that was going to be impossible. But if we would have played the same players in … this game, I’m not sure we would position ourselves in the best way to win again on Wednesday.”

Weston McKennie, who went the distance against Jamaica, stayed in the States afterward to rest an ailing quad. Fellow star midfielders Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna missed both matches with their own injuries and won’t play against Costa Rica.

Their absences, and that of Adams, were felt in the middle of the pitch against Panama, though Adams came on in the second half.

“A lot of it was confidence to play with the ball,” defender Walker Zimmerman said, according to The Washington Post. “It felt sometimes we would get the ball and immediately turn it over, whether it was trying to go forward or force a pass. Ultimately, that led to them having decent runs of possession and a lot of transition moments, where we have to scramble back.”

The Costa Ricans, coming off a 2-1 comeback victory over El Salvador, sit in fifth place on the qualifying table, with 6 points.