USC vs Georgia Tech Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 10 USC looks to maintain its perfect start to the season as they travel to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USC vs Georgia Tech online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USC vs Georgia Tech Basketball 2021 Preview

USC has started the season 11-0, although their latest win was anything but easy. The Trojans had to erase an eight-point halftime deficit to down UC-Irvine.

“It was a good win for us under the circumstances being down by eight at halftime,” USC head coach Andy Enfield said. “Irvine played a terrific game, especially in the first half. We didn’t, but our second half defense, our players did a great job. We’re very proud of them, and hopefully they can see when we defend at that level, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”

Forward Isaiah Mobley is the leading scorer for the Trojans, notching 15.4 points per game. He’s also grabbing 10 rebounds, giving him an impressive double-double average for the year. Mobley said he had some extra incentive against the Anteaters.

“The coaches over there, they were a little rowdy. They were kind of getting a little personal,” Mobley said. “The coach kept saying, ‘Steal it from Mobley. Steal it from Mobley. Take it from him. He can’t dribble.’ Things like that over and over again. It was just new to me to hear that, so it made it even extra more and it also was a close game, we were losing and coach said it was on us, so it was a snowball effect.

“But it was good test for me. It was good to not get out of character, stay poised and stay invested into the team and not make it a selfish battle like I got to score 40 now because they’re saying X, Y and Z.”

Three other Trojans are averaging double-figures in Chevez Goodwin (13.2), Boogie Ellis (11.4) and Drew Peterson (10.3).

Georgia Tech is a modest 5-6 this season and is coming off a second-half collapse against LSU. The Yellow Jackets were up as many as 15 points in the first half but were outscored by 20 in the second half, losing 69-53.

“It’s on me because we’ve had an issue this year with turnovers,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “We just didn’t get it done, and it’s been a constant theme of us turning it over. I’ve got to help our guys be better about not turning it over. That falls on the head coach, not any player, so that strictly falls on me.”

USC is an eight-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 135.5 points.