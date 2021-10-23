How to Watch USC vs Notre Dame Live Online Without Cable

Thirteenth-ranked Notre Dame (5-1) and USC (3-3) renew their rivalry on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USC vs Notre Dame online:

USC vs Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame-USC returns after going on hiatus for a year in 2020 for the first time since World War II, which nixed the game from 1943 to 1945 according to the Associated Press. The Irish played an ACC schedule last fall while the Trojans and the rest of the PAC-12 started its season last minute in November 2020.

“Notre Dame is one of those football games where (it’s) the reason why you come and play football at USC,” Trojans interim head coach Donte Williams told the media on Thursday. “It’s one thing to play in the PAC-12 Conference, but to know every year you have an out-of-conference game against a big time national opponent is something that these guys grow up dreaming about.”

USC comes into South Bend amid a topsy-turvy season with its latest loss coming against Utah last week. The Trojans score 32.2 points per game but give up 27.3.

Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for nine touchdowns but got picked off five times in games thus far. Whether he or Jaxson Dart, who has been injured since September, hadn’t been determined as of Thursday, Williams said. Notre Dame expects either Trojans quarterback.

“Slovis, obviously, we believe is going to be the starter,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly told the media on Thursday. “If they get into any kind of situation where they don’t feel like the offense is moving, he (Dart) would certainly would go in there.”

Regardless of who throws the ball, the Irish secondary will need to watch out for Trojans wide receiver Drake London. He has 64 catches, 832 yards, and five touchdowns this season.

USC running back Keaontay Ingram leads the team in rushing with 419 yards and three touchdowns. Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai is second on the team with 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame’s offense hasn’t been the most consistent with three different quarterbacks taking substantial snaps. Jack Coan has been the main guy, and Kelley tabbed him as the starter early in the week.

“I think from a quarterback standpoint, Jack Coan continues to be the guy that we feel like gives us the best chance to win,” Kelly told the media via 247 Sports. “A mixture of him with Tyler Buchner, I think both of them. Drew (Pyne) has done some really good things for us. If we feel like we’re in a situation where we need to call on him, we would. But I think right now, as we look at it, it’s probably in my mind, and I know Tommy’s, that Jack would start and we’ll continue to get Tyler more playing time.”

Michael Mayer has been the go-to receiver for the Irish with 32 catches, 360 yards, and three touchdowns this season. Kyren Williams leads the Irish in rushing with 370 yards and four touchdowns.

Notre Dame needs the win to keep its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive while the Trojans look to keep in the hunt for a bowl game appearance.