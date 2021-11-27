UT vs Vandy Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tennessee (6-5) looks to finish with winning record in facing in-state rival Vanderbilt (2-9) on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The game (3:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Vanderbilt vs Tennessee online:

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee Football 2021 Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers can secure its second winning season in three years on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“It’s for us, that we’re going to finish as a program,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel via Sports Illustrated’s Volunteer Country. “We talked about that a little bit last week, but this is the end of the regular season. If we’re going to finish it, then our preparation’s going to be consistent but continue to get better. You’re constantly proving things to yourself. To me, that’s what we’re trying to do this Saturday.”

Tennessee comes into the regular season finale, winning two of its last three games. That includes a 45-42 win over No. 18 Kentucky on Nov. 6. The Vols beat South Alabama 60-14 at home on Nov. 20.

“Look forward to having a great home field advantage (again),” Heupel said per Volunteer Country. “Last week, I thought our fan base was just phenomenal. Vol Walk was packed, and then the energy inside the stadium was great early in the football game. Our student body was a huge part of that too. I know this week is tough with it being Thanksgiving, but we look forward to seeing all those men and women back in the stadium on Saturday afternoon.”

Vanderbilt hasn’t won a game since Oct. 2, which came against a 1-10 UConn squad. The Commodores have few players producing eye-popping numbers, but two of those players combined for seven takeaways thus far.

Linebacker Ethan Barr and safety Dashaun Jerkins both have three interceptions apiece. Jerkins also has a fumble recovery.

“We have everything we need to make the stops,” Vandy head coach Clark Lea said according to the Tennesean’s Aria Gerson.