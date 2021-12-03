UTSA vs Western Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’ll be a Conference USA showdown when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4) head to the Alamodome to face the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1) on Friday night for the conference championship.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Western Kentucky vs UTSA Preview

The Roadrunners are coming off their first loss of the season, falling 45-23 to North Texas on November 27. UTSA gave up 456 total yards on defense and a whopping 340 yards on the ground in the lopsided loss, which seemed to come out of nowhere. UTSA fumbled three times after losing just four all season long in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance.

“I’m so mad and angry right now. I don’t feel anything but pain and frustration,” UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor said about the loss on Monday. “I just don’t want to let anybody down, my staff doesn’t and my players don’t. We want to play good Friday. So that’s where my frustration is right now that we did not get it done Saturday. … Nobody wanted to go undefeated more than we did. So that hurts terribly bad. But we still have everything to still play for.”

Now, the Roadrunners will get tested again when they go up against a Western Kentucky squad that is averaging 43.3 points and 525.1 total yards a game on offense with the Conference USA Championship on the line.

“They’re just really good. They really are,” Traylor said about WKU. “That quarterback, I told you how good he was. We don’t know how to stop them, nobody does. If you got a good idea let me know because no one else has got any that have work so far.”

‘That quarterback’ — WKU’s Bailey Zappe — has 4,968 yards passing, 52 TDs and nine interceptions on the season, and he’s leading a Western Kentucky team that has won seven straight games. The last time the Hilltoppers lost? When they fell to the Roadrunners on October 9.

UTSA beat the Hilltoppers, 52-46 in that game, which is still fresh in the minds of WKU players.

“We felt like they did what they wanted to do,” Western Kentucky defensive end Juwan Jones said about that first meeting. “They had 200 rushing yards and the quarterback had seven total touchdowns and six through the air. That’s kind of embarrassing and you take it personal. This week it’s personal and we’re going out there to stop the run and when it’s third down, money down, we’re going to get after the quarterback and get turnovers and get the ball back to the offense.”

This should be another high-scoring matchup, and the last team with the ball could very likely emerge victorious.