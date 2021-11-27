UVA vs VT Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Commonwealth Cup is on tap on Saturday as Virginia and Virginia Tech square off at Scott Stadium.

The game (3:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Virginia Tech vs Virginia online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Football 2021 Preview

There’s a lot on the line as in-state rivals Virginia Tech and Virginia clash on Saturday in the Commonwealth Cup. The Hokies (5-6, 3-4) have won 20 of the past 22 editions of the game, including last year’s, 33-15.

“We all know the importance of this week, the Commonwealth Cup game, what it means to our program,” Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “The Cup is in our possession, and we owe it to our seniors to try to do our very best to go out and win this game. We still have a chance to extend our season. We understand that also coincides with a victory.”

Price is referencing the Hokies chance of becoming bowl eligible with a win. Last season was the first time since 1992 that Virginia Tech did not play in a bowl game.

“This game is important within our state not just football-wise, it’s important in recruiting. It’s important to a lot of people, as it should be. It’s a rivalry game,” Price said. “Every state has a rivalry game, and this one is ours and it’s important.”

Virginia has lost its last three, although all those losses have come against ranked squads in BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

“When you invest as much as our program has to win the Coastal Division, the thought that now, OK, you just move on, yeah, that’s not realistic,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said this week. “But knowing here comes the next really meaningful game that has just so much meaning to our program, certainly it will help.”

Brennan Armstrong has been the key to the Virginia offense, passing for 4,044 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s tossed just nine interceptions. Wayne Taulapapa has carried the load on the ground with 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

For Virginia Tech, it’s quarterback Braxton Burmeister who has been slinging the ball. Burmeister is completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 1,819 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a team, the Hokies have rushed for nearly 2,000 yards, with Raheem Blackshear recording a team-high 545 yards and five touchdowns.

Virginia is a seven-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 63.5 points.