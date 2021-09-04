UW vs Montana Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Washington kicks off its expectation-laden season with matchup against Montana on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Montana vs Washington online:

Montana vs Washington Preview

Jimmy Lake’s first year with Washington was rough, but it wasn’t because of the product the Huskies put on the field. Lake’s squad went 3-1 and were ready to play in the Pac-12 title game before being pulled due to issues with the virus.

But now with a year under their belts and a busy offseason, the Huskies return reloaded and rejuvenated. Premier among the key players with improved experience is quarterback Dylan Morris. He passed for 897 yards with six total touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.

“He is a way better football player. I just keep saying it. Now he’s started four college football games, where last year he had never played football ever in a college football atmosphere. He just went through a whole offseason that was regular for the first time. 2020 was not regular, as we all know. He has taken his game to new heights.”

Washington opens the season as the No. 20 ranked team to open up the year. For Lake, he feels like every year the Huskies should be competing for the title.

“Every single year, we should be contending for the Pac-12 championship and going to a big bowl game,” Lake said. “That’s fair. That is fair. Anything less than that is unacceptable.

Like other teams around the country, the Huskies are excited to play in front of what Lake hopes is a raucous crowd against Montana.

“Yeah, it’ll be more enjoyable. That’s what it’ll be,” Lake told reporters. “We missed them last year. We missed our fans. We missed that energy, that boost that they give us. I know our players in the spring game, when we had the 9,000 fans, how much they appreciated that and how much they felt that energy. So hopefully we get a packed house on Saturday. Our staff, our players, we cannot wait for that moment to hear their cheers and go out there and make plays for them and play smart football and get them out of their seats cheering for the Dawgs. We’re all excited about it.”

Montana and Washington played in 2017 in a game that the Grizzlies would rather forget. The Huskies pounded Montana 63-7 in a game that was never close.

“We went out there a couple years ago and it was 63-7,” Hauck said. “There’s all kinds of adjectives you can use to describe that but there’s only one way to slice it, that’s a demolishing and I hope we’ve closed the gap some.”

Oddsmakers expect a closer outcome. Washington is a 23.5-point favorite for the game.