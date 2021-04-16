How to Watch Van Helsing Season 5 Online Without Cable

Hit sci-fi show “Van Helsing” returns for its fifth season Friday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

‘Van Helsing’ Season 5 Preview

Van Helsing: Exclusive Season 5 Official Teaser Trailer (2021) Kelly Overton, Tricia HelferIn the 5th and Final Season of Van Helsing – Vanessa, Violet, and Jack will risk it all to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading… 2021-03-12T17:00:04Z

When “Van Helsing” returns for its fifth and final season, this re-imagining of the classic “Dracula” story sees Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton) desperate to beat back the forces of darkness.

The Syfy press release reads, “In season four, the first of four vampire elders have been freed and legend has it that when their four Totems are combined the Dark One will be resurrected. It’s a race against time as Vanessa and her ragtag group of heroes face off against the forces of darkness.”

When we last saw Van Helsing and her intrepid vampire hunters, Col. Nicholson (Aaron Douglas) took Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) and Julius (Aleks Paunovic) to the top-secret Sunshine Unit where he was killed and they were gravely wounded. Meanwhile, Ivory freed Violet (Keeya King) and they faced off with Dracula (Tricia Helfer) only to be shot by soldiers. And Jack (Nicole Munoz) was shown to be trapped in the Dark Realm — alive but locked in a coffin. Vanessa, of course, has been trapped in the Dark Realm since midway through season four.

When season five picks up, the premiere episode is called “Past Tense” and its description teases, “Jack discovers some familiar faces in her hunt for the Dark One.”

Then on April 23 comes “Old Friends,” whose description reads, “Jack joins forces with her once-sworn enemy, who reveals a dangerous weapon that will help the Van Helsings kill the Dark One, but the consequences of using this weapon are dire.”

“Van Helsing” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

