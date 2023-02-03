Vanroy Evan Smith, Michael Mammone Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vanroy Evan Smith is the Long Beach Lexus driver accused of stabbing doctor and bicyclist Michael John Mammone to death after running him over in Dana Point, California, on February 1, 2023, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Facebook, Smith, who goes by the name “Evan Smith,” says he is owner of a bookkeeping and tax firm. One picture showed him in a bicycle race in 2020 in Novato, California.

ABC7 reported that a neighbor, who was not named, heard “what sounded like a ‘gunshot.’ When they ran outside, she said, they heard the suspect uttering racial slurs about ‘white privilege.'” The television station reported that sheriff’s investigators “had not been told of that allegation.”

Upon arrival, “deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries,” a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. “Mammone was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

According to Health.usnews.com, Mammone was “an emergency medicine physician in Laguna Beach, California,” who was “affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Providence Mission Hospital-Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach and CHOC Children’s Hospital.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Accuse Vanroy Evan Smith of Striking Michael Mammone From Behind While He Was Riding a Bicycle

According to the press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, at 3:02 p.m. on February 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies “were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault.”

Mammone “was riding a bicycle facing northbound on PCH when he was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle,” the release says. “The driver of the vehicle, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, from Long Beach, exited his vehicle and assaulted Mammone with a knife.”

The Lexus driver who allegedly struck, then stabbed an OC doctor on PCH yesterday used to work as an accountant out of Long Beach. Vanroy Evan Smith (39) is being held on suspicion of murder. The full story on @FOXLA at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/1MP96LoV5W — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) February 2, 2023

According to the release, a knife “believed to be used in the assault was recovered at the scene.”

Smith was driving a white Lexus, according to an interview Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodruff gave to KTLA.

Here's part of our live interview with new video on the bicyclist vs. Lexus driver incident in Dana Point. @OCSheriff says driver hit bicyclist, then got out of car & assaulted him. Bicyclist now dead. Witnesses detained the driver. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Rsr1UZ6Sle — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) February 2, 2023

Woodruff said in the interview that Smith’s vehicle projected the bicyclist into the intersection. At that point, the suspect went around the cyclist, exited his vehicle and continued to assault the doctor, according to what Woodruff told KTLA.

2. Vanroy Smith, a Father of 2 With Roots in Jamaica, Posted Frequently About Religion on Facebook

On Facebook, Smith wrote frequently about God. His most recent visible post, from 2021, reads, in part, “If a man follows God when he physically has nothing, even give up things, and continues to follow God into having something. Note that the things he later has are a very small part of his rewards.”

He also posted a lot about his two daughters, including pictures with them. In 2021, he wrote, with a photo of the girls, “Steppin out of elementary, on to new things. Very proud and grateful.”

Comments on his Facebook page indicated he has roots in Jamaica.

3. Vanroy Evan Smith, Who Is Described in Jail Records as Unemployed, Was Detained by Bystanders, the Sheriff’s Department Says

Jail records list Smith as unemployed.

When deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Department’s press release says, Smith “was being detained by bystanders and was taken into custody. He was later booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder.”

The release noted that there is currently no evidence the suspect knew the victim.

“At this time, there is no known connection between the suspect and the victim,” it says. “Investigators will work to determine what led to this incident.”

Dana Point update: Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing cyclist on PCH after hitting him with Lexus identified by OCDA as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39 per kcalnews pic.twitter.com/d2vkdjL6he — Based Anto (@based_anto) February 2, 2023

The release concludes, “This incident is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail. If you have any information related to this crime, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-288-6740. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.”

4. Vanroy Evan Smith, Who Is Divorced, Wrote on Facebook, ‘How Do you Justify Forgiveness?’

In 2021, Smith wrote on Facebook, “Current thought: Forgiveness is bitter/sweet. How do you justify forgiveness. It is pardoning yourself by pardoning others. Our pains have grown us, and now we are all stronger, wiser, more civilized beings.”

He also wrote about his business: “One of the benefits of owning a sole proprietorship, single member LLC, or being a sole shareholder of a corporation, is you can title yourself based on whatever role you play.😏”

Smith wrote a lengthy post that referenced race:

It’s a bit of inner reasoning I thought worth sharing. The actual color white shows a clearer surface, but reflects, or we could say, rejects the sun; while the color black conceals surface appearances, but absorbs/accepts the sun. I know people referred to as black where their deeds are dark/conceiled; while others good deeds radiates like a bright light. I also know people who are considered white; some dark, and others shine bright. By appearance and established standards, I am called a black man. Does that mean I deny and reject half of my ancestry. How do we tell someone to filter things like that from their blood? All in all, we really need to change our way of thinking. Black and white is completely different from light and darkness. Our history has told us otherwise, and we act and respond to each other based on these beliefs; but no matter how much you say a thing, if it is based on a lie, it will never become truth.

In 2019, he wrote on Facebook that he did not believe there was a “higher race.” He wrote that there are the “oppressed” and the “oppressors.” In 2020, he shared a post from Occupy Democrats praising the accomplishments of President Barack Obama.

Smith wrote on Facebook that he was divorced.

5. Michael Mammone Practiced Medicine for More Than 20 Years

Mammone “received his medical degree from University of Southern California School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years,” according to Health.usnews.com.

Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, where Mammone was an emergency room doctor, told Fox 11 Los Angeles in a statement:

We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.

Hospital staff told the television station that Mammone “was an amazing doctor” who often biked and was killed less than a mile from the hospital.

“That’s the irony of this whole thing. If a patient was brought in his condition he would have done everything he could to save that person. He has saved so many lives here, and he died very close to where he saved hundreds of lives,” said cardiologist Dr. Dawn Aatwal to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

