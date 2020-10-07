Vice Presidential Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate tonight on October 7, consider a fun drinking game or bingo game. Here are some ideas to help you have a great watch party this evening during the Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris debate.

Remember to drink responsibly and take an Uber or Lyft home if you’ve had too much to drink. There will be many opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.

Drinking Game Ideas

Take a sip if any of these happen. (You can modify this list for yourself if you want to add any or take off a few to get a little less drunk.)

Harris talks about Trump’s taxes.

Harris talks about Russia.

Pence talks about Russia or Clinton email probes being declassified.

Pence and Harris argue about peaceful protesters.

Moderator looks confused.

Either ignore the moderator.

They both talk over each other.

Someone says: “All lives matter.”

Harris calls Pence racist.

Pence talks about Antifa or riots.

Harris says, “I did the work.”

Harris says, “Here’s the thing.”

Pence talks about the “Grace of God.”

Pence talks about Space Force.

Someone brings up Merrick Garland.

Pence says he’s praying.

Harris talks proudly about her law enforcement history.

Someone talks about banning TikTok.

Take a shot if any of these happen:

Harris refers to herself as Momala.

Pence says “Chinavirus.”

Someone talks about Trump possibly dying of coronavirus.

Pence accuses Harris of being a communist or “radical” socialist.

Someone talks about QAnon.

Someone heckles the debate.

Pence talks about a third term or not accepting the election results.

Harris laughs instead of answering a question.

Kamala is mispronounced.

Harris makes a joke about drinking or marijuana.

Either candidate makes a statement that seems geared just toward selling merchandise.

They argue about how much Trump interrupted Biden or vice versa.

Take two shots if either candidate actually touches the other despite social distancing rules, or if either candidate tries to shake the other’s hand.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include the following:

Taxes

Momala

Radical Democrat

COVID-19

Russia

China

Peaceful protesters

Fake news

RBG

Black Lives Matter

All Lives Matter

Putin

Third term

Voter fraud

Racist

QAnon

Antifa

Fauci

Socialism

Chinavirus

Masks

Hillary Clinton

Merrick Garland

Trump dying of COVID

Space Force

Marijuana

Electoral college

Second Amendment

Student loans

TikTok

Post Office

Health care

Collusion

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Or just print out the Pence- and Harris-themed Bingo cards from the tweet below.

The upcoming Pence-Harris debates Buzzword Bingo Cards pic.twitter.com/IcsV4WtxKr — John C. Dvorak (@THErealDVORAK) October 7, 2020

Reddit crowdsourced bingo ideas for the Vice Presidential debate and came up with the ones here.

The University of Utah has also provided bingo cards that you can print out here. There are 10 that you can download and print.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

When Is the Next Debate?

On Thursday, October 15, the second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. It’s still a little unclear if this debate will actually happen. Trump has said he wants the debate, but Biden has said he doesn’t want the debate if Trump is still positive for COVID-19.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC.

