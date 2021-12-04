Villanova vs St. Joe’s Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 6 Villanova searches for a third straight victory as it hosts St. Joe’s at The Pavilion on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Saint Joseph’s vs Villanova online:

Saint Joseph’s vs Villanova Preview

Villanova is 5-2 but the only games the Wildcats have dropped came against top 10 foes in UCLA and Purdue. Villanova’s latest victory came against Penn, racing out to a 33-21 first half lead and coasting to a 71-56 victory. Guard Collin Gillespie — the Wildcats’ leading scorer — notched 26 points in the win. He was one of three Villanova players in double figures, the other being Brandon Slater (16 points) and Caleb Daniels, who had 12 points off the bench.

“I was proud of our guys’ mental toughness,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Every time we thought we had a chance to break it open, they hit tough shots. We didn’t break either. It was an ugly game but it’s good when you can win those.”

The Wildcats could be shorthanded against the Hawks, with a bug sweeping through the team this week.

“A couple of them haven’t been able to practice,” Wright said Friday after practice. “We might throw them in there for a minute and see how they feel. One of them could be totally out. We’re all over the place, to be honest with you. I don’t want to give anything away in case a guy is playing that is sick. By some time Saturday, we’ll make a decision.”

Wright confirmed it was not COVID-19 related, although the protocols have helped the team prepare to deal with it.

“It’s not the flu and it’s not COVID, so we know no one’s in danger if they get it, so we don’t have to be as frightened if we make a mistake or something, or to practice,” he said. “If guys get it, they get it. They’re going to be sick and they’re going to be infectious. But we’re handling it like it’s COVID and trying to stop it.”

St. Joe’s is 4-3 to start the year, winning their last two against Binghampton and Georgetown.

“I just think everyone’s very hungry,” St. Joe’s forward Taylor Funk said. “Bringing these new players in here just shows the competitive nature every single day in practice.”

Villanova is a massive 22.5-point favorite for the matchup and carry a nine-game win streak into the game. Saint Joseph’s is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 games.