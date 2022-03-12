How to Watch Villanova vs Creighton Game Online for Free

Eighth-ranked Villanova (23-7) faces Creighton (22-10) for the Big East Conference title on Saturday, March 12 at Madison Square Garden.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Villanova vs Creighton online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Villanova vs Creighton live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is only included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Villanova vs Creighton live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Villanova vs Creighton live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Villanova vs Creighton live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Villanova vs Creighton Preview

Creighton can lock up an NCAA tournament berth with a win while Villanova seeks its eighth Big East tournament title in New York. The Bluejays haven’t ever won the Big East tournament crown.

“We haven’t been able to kick that door down. Hopefully we can do that,” McDermott told the media via Gene Schinzel of the Omaha World-Herald.

Villanova edged St. John’s and Connecticut to reach the title game. Brandon Slater buried free throws for the Wildcats’ 66-65 win against St. John’s on Thursday, March 10. Jermaine Samuels sealed the 63-60 win for Villanova at the free-throw line on Friday, March 11.





Play



Video Video related to how to watch villanova vs creighton game online for free 2022-03-12T17:03:45-05:00

Creighton reached the final with a 74-63 win over Marquette on Thursday and an 85-58 win over No. 11 Providence on Friday. The Bluejays turned heads with the win, including ESPN bracketologist John Gasaway. The Bluejays got picked eighth in the conference’s preseason poll.

“This Champ Week version of Creighton can hang 85 points on PC in 68 possessions even with Ryan Nembhard, Big East freshman of the year, sidelined by a wrist injury,” Gasaway wrote. “Watch out for the Bluejays, this month and next season.”





Play



Video Video related to how to watch villanova vs creighton game online for free 2022-03-12T17:03:45-05:00

Nembhard, who averaged 11.3 points per game, went down with a season-ending wrist injury on Feb. 23. The Bluejays went 1-2 in the final three regular season games but found solid footing in the Big East tournament.

Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring with 14.3 points per game. He also averages 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Ryan Kalkbrenner also posts double figures with 12.8 points per night. He also grabs 7.6 rebounds and blocks 2.7 shots per game.

Alex O’Connell has been solid all season for the Bluejays. He averages 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per night.

For Villanova, Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats with 15.9 points per game. He also posts 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal per contest.

Justin Moore scores 15 points per game for the Wildcats. Moore also averages 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels also average double figures with 10.5 points and 10.2 points per night respectively. Samuels also grabs 6.2 rebounds per game, and Daniels averages 3.4 boards per contest.

Villanova and Creighton split their regular season series with the Bluejays winning 79-59 on Dec. 17, 2021. The Wildcats rebounded weeks later to rout the Bluejays 75-41 on Jan. 5.