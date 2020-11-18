Agnes Rodriguez: Vince Reffert Survived by Wife of 3 Years

Agnes Rodriguez was Vince Reffert’s wife of three years. On November 17, Reffert, the jetpack pilot daredevil, was killed in a training accident in Dubai, reports France24. He was 36 years old.

A spokesman for Reffet’s team, Jetman Dubai, Abdulla Binhabtoor, said in a statement, “Vince was a talented athlete and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him.” The incident occurred at the Jetmen base on the outskirts of Dubai. Reffert was quoted by the BBC as saying in October 2020, “Everything we do is something new. We have so many dreams and life is so short.”

1. Reffert Proposed to Rodriguez During a Stunt in 2015

Reffert said in a May 2017 Facebook post that he married his long-term girlfriend Agnes Rodriguez. Reffert said in the post, “Just married my dream island girl.” He added, “Life is good when you feel so much love.”

'Agnes, will you marry me?’ Our pilot @VinceReffet proposed to his girlfriend during an incredible Jetman flight! :D pic.twitter.com/6u9b2Axm4w — Jetman Dubai (@jetmandubai) December 18, 2015

Reffert proposed to Rodriguez by writing, “Agnes, will you marry me?” On the back of his jet pack wings while Rodriguez flew alongside in a helicopter. Reffert posted a photo of the proposal on Facebook. He wrote in the caption, “She said YES.” The accompanying photo saw Rodriguez beaming while overlooking her future husband.

2. The Couple Had a Wedding in France & a Wedding in Puerto Rico

Rodriguez told The National in February 2020 that she was still in her pajamas on the morning of the stunt when Reffert told her that he wanted her to tag along. Rodriguez said, “Basically, he said it would mean a lot if I would wake up early and come see him fly that day and I did it, but thought it was a regular workday for my husband.” Rodriguez said that later that day she found herself engaged while being 5,000 feet in the air.

Rodriguez also said that many people have told her how romantic Reffert’s gesture was, some men say, “Definitely not showing that to my girlfriend, because how could I ever compete with that?” Rodriguez went on to say that the couple’s wedding took place in two parts. The first took place in France on August 20, 2016, and the second came in Puerto Rico on April 29, 2017.

3. In 2017, Rodriguez Said of Her Husband: ‘Love Doesn’t Mean Being Inseparable; It Means Being Separated & Nothing Changes’

On her Instagram page, Rodriguez identifies herself as being Puerto Rican. Rodriguez posted a photo showing her with Reffert and others on November 9. The accompanying caption read, “Jacuzzi en familia! Los amo! #familytime.” The other uploaded photos on the days before that picture show Rodriguez and Reffert in Puerto Rico together. Rodriguez writes on the bio section of her profile, “I’m a peacock, you gotta let me fly!” She adds, “Loving life with Vince Reffert.” Rodriguez wrote on her Facebook page in October 2020 that she was looking to buy household appliances in Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez wrote in a July 2017 Instagram tribute to her husband, “True love doesn’t mean being inseparable; it means being separated and nothing changes. Thank you for making me smile every single day 😊and making my day that much better.”

4. Rodriguez Is a Key Part of Her Husband’s Brand

According to her LinkedIn page, Rodriguez works as a communications specialist, public relations and social media manager. Rodriguez says that she has “invaluable knowledge and expertise in action sports.” Rodriguez describes herself as, “Energetic, organized and professional.” Since 2017, Rodriguez has worked for Reffert’s brand, Soul Flyers.

Rodriguez has also worked as a rescue worker in Dubai’s harbor. Between 2011 and 2014, Rodriguez worked as a flight attendant for the airline Emirates. Rodriguez graduated from high school at the Wesleyan Academy in Puerto Rico before attending the University of Puerto Rico where she studied advertising and public relations. Rodriguez received her master’s degree in mass media and communications from the University of Wollongong in Wollongong, Australia. Rodriguez says that she speaks Spanish, English and French.

5. In the Year of His Marriage to Rodriguez, Reffert Said His Goal for the Year Was for the Couple to ‘Share New Experiences & Horizons’

A profile on Red Bull’s website says that when Reffert was not spending his time “kitesurfing, ziplining, air racing and drifting” he could be found with Rodriguez. In the 2016 feature, Reffert is asked about his goals for the coming year. He said, “My 2016 resolution is to carry on enjoying life as much as possible: to share new experiences and horizons with friends, family and my future wife, Agnes.”

