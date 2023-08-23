Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth 2023: How Much Is He Worth?

Vivek Ramaswamy is a Republican presidential candidate whose net worth was estimated at almost $1 billion in August 2023, according to Forbes Magazine.

Ramaswamy is married to a surgeon. He will be on the debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023, for the first Republican debate in the 2024 presidential race. He is a “biotech investor” who is self-made, according to Forbes.

Here’s what you need to know about Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth:

1. Vivek Ramaswamy Was 1 of the 20 Youngest Billionaires in the United States

According to Forbes Magazine, Ramaswamy, 38, was worth more than $1 billion in August 2023, but his net worth dipped to more than $950 million.

He was “one of the 20 youngest billionaires in the country,” Forbes reported.

“A downturn in the market” pulled him beneath the billionaire threshold, Forbes reported.

2. Vivek Ramaswamy’s Wife Is a Throat Specialist

Ramaswamy’s wife also makes her own income.

According to her LinkedIn page, Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, MD is a throat specialist at Ohio State University.

She performed her residency in New York, her LinkedIn page says.

3. Vivek Ramaswamy Made His Wealth Through a Biotech Company, Roivant Sciences

According to his campaign website, after working for a hedge fund, Ramaswamy “started a biotech company, Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five drugs that went on to become FDA-approved.”

“In 2022, he founded Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm that directly competes with asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and others, who use the money of everyday citizens to advance environmental and social agendas that many citizens and capital owners disagree with,” the website says, adding that Ramaswamy and his family live in Columbus, Ohio.

Forbes reports that Ramaswamy’s company’s stop has risen nearly 40%, and he has taken $260 million in salary, bonuses, and capital gains, putting some of that money into an investment portfolio that consists of “roughly 60% stocks and 40% bonds,” as well as cryptocurrency.

4. Vivek Ramaswamy Is an Author Who Started an Online Business in College

According to his campaign website biography, Ramaswamy “is an American business leader and New York Times bestselling author of Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam, along with his second book, Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence, and Capitalist Punishment: How Wall Street is Using Your Money to Create a Country You Didn’t Vote For.”

The Sun reports that Ramaswamy had a net worth of $15 million before he graduated from law school.

He even started a website called StudentBusinesses.com while he was still in college, The Sun reported.

5. Vivek Ramaswamy, Who Was Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Was Motivated By His Father’s Advice

According to his campaign website, Ramaswamy was “Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio,” and his bio says he was motivated by advice from his father, who told him, “If you’re going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding.”

The bio says that he was “a nationally ranked tennis player and the valedictorian of his high school, St. Xavier. He went on to graduate summa cum laude in Biology from Harvard and received his J.D. from Yale Law School, while working at a hedge fund.”

According to the UK Sun, Ramaswamy “was born to Hindu Tamil immigrant parents.”

His father V. Ganapathy Ramaswamy “is a graduate of the National Institute of Technology Calicut and worked as an engineer and patent attorney for General Electric,” the site reported.

“His mother Geetha Ramaswamy was a graduate of the Mysore Medical College & Research Institute and worked as a geriatric psychiatrist. His parents immigrated from Palakkad district in Kerala, India,” the Sun reported.

