Is Walgreens Open Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2022? [Holiday Hours]

Is Walgreens open or closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022? What are the store holiday hours?

Walgreens is open on both days.

Heavy contacted Walgreens’ public relations office to ask these customer questions, and they sent us to this website.

“Customers can shop Walgreens for last-minute holiday gifting and healthcare essentials in-store or online with services including 1-hour Delivery, 24-hour Delivery, 30-minute Pickup,” the Walgreens holiday hours website reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

Walgreens Says Its Stores Will Be Open on Christmas Eve as Well as Christmas Day 2022

According to the Walgreens’ holiday hours statement, its stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are the specific hours, according to the website:



Christmas Eve

“Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.”



Christmas Day

“Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

You can find the hours for individual stores at the Walgreens store locator here.

There Are Christmas Day 2022 Delivery & Pickup Options at Walgreens

Walgreens announced Christmas Day delivery and pickup will be available:

Christmas Day Delivery and Pickup: Walgreens will continue to offer 1-hour Delivery for last-minute gifting, holiday, and healthcare essentials. In most cases, orders must be placed by 4 p.m. local time to accommodate delivery for retail products within adjusted store operating hours. In some instances, order cutoff times may vary based upon store hours. Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours.

According to Walgreens, these options are also available:

1-hour and 24-hour Same Day Delivery Options: Walgreens locations nationwide offer 1-hour Delivery, allowing customers to place orders up to 7 p.m. local time for delivery of more than 27,000 retail items right to their door. In addition, Walgreens customers who find themselves in a late-night or early morning pinch that need retail products outside of these hours, may order and select 24-hour Delivery from nearly 400 Walgreens locations across the country. * 30-minute Pickup: Walgreens offers Pickup in as little as 30 minutes, the fastest retail pickup solution. Customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. ** Prescription Delivery: Walgreens also offers Same Day Prescription Delivery as a quick and convenient service for ready prescriptions. After filling an eligible prescription, patients may select same-day prescription delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store. Patients may enroll for text message notifications that will send a delivery offering when your prescription is ready by texting “Join Rx” to 21525. Same Day prescription delivery is currently being offered free of charge at select locations. At this time, prescription delivery orders are fulfilled separately from retail delivery or retail pickup orders.***

Walgreens’ press release also announced a list of last-minute gift possibilities, from gift cards to stocking stuffers, and same-day pickup for photo orders. You can see the full list here.

