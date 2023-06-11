Walt Nauta: Wife & Family of Trump’s ‘Body Man’

Walt Nauta is the U.S. Navy veteran who is accused of being a co-conspirator with former President Donald Trump in the classified documents indictment.

Nauta did have a wife, Savannah L. Rogers, also known in public records as Savannah Nauta, according to Guamian governmental records. It’s not clear whether they are still married, however.

His family includes his mother and aunt, who have spoken to The Washington Post.

The U.S. government has unsealed the full Trump indictment charging both the former president and Nauta, who also uses the name Waltine Nauta.

The government is accusing Nauta of helping to conceal boxes from Trump’s attorney to avoid a grand jury subpoena and making misleading statements.

Here’s what you need to know about Walt Nauta’s wife and family:

Walt Nauta & Savannah Rogers Were Married in 2012

A civil wedding monthly report by the Mayors Council of Guam lists Waltine Torre Nauta Jr. as the groom and Savannah Lyn Rogers as the bride.

The report gives the district as Agat, Guam, and the date as January 2012. The Pacific Daily News, in a 2012 article accessed through Newspapers.com, also recorded Nauta and Rogers as taking out a marriage license.

A wedding announcement in the Pacific Daily News includes a picture of Rogers and Nauta at their wedding. It says that they were married on January 9, 2023, at Ga’an Point in Agat, Guam, in a ceremony officiated by Agat Mayor Carol Tayama.

The bride’s parents were listed as Bobbi and Lloyd Johnson of Millington, Tennessee, and Kevin Rogers of Green Cove Springs, Florida. The groom’s parents are Walter and Pauline Torre Nauta of Agat, according to that announcement, which was accessed via Newspapers.com.

Public records also tie Savannah Rogers, also known as Savannah Nauta, with Walt Nauta. However, they give her current address as Maryland.

A year ago, Nauta wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of palm trees against a sunset, “I’m good!! Enjoying…the warm weather.”

Walt Nauta’s Facebook Page Says He Is From Agat, Guam

Nauta’s Facebook page contains several photos of him in uniform and says he is from Agat, Guam.

The page does not contain any publicly visible photos of Nauta’s wife or former wife, and it does not contain any family photos. It also contains a picture of Nauta wearing a suit.

The indictment calls Nauta Trump’s “co-conspirator” and says he was assigned, as a member of the U.S. Navy, to work as Trump’s White House valet during his presidency. After Trump left office, Nauta became his executive assistant and personal aide or “body man,” the indictment says.

“Nauta reported to Trump, worked closely with Trump, and traveled with Trump,” the indictment says.

The New York Post reported that Nauta was a Navy cook who has retired from the service. The Navy lists him as a chief culinary specialist.

Walt Nauta’s Brother Graduated From Army Ranger School

Another 2012 article in Pacific Daily News reported that Nauta’s brother, Frank Ross Nauta, had graduated from Army Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia, with Walt Nauta in attendance.

A 2003 article in the Pacific Daily News described Waltine Nauta, then 20, as a petty officer 3rd class who had not been back to Guam for a year when he returned with other crew members of the USS Kitty Hawk, a ship based in Japan, for a port visit.

He was visiting and planning to spend time with family and friends, the article said.

“It always feels good to come back home. We just want to relax, especially coming from the ship, always working hard every day,” Nauta told the newspaper. “I miss the food, definitely. I miss the home cooking. Can’t wait to get the red rice and the chicken kelaguen.”

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Nauta and criticized the Department of Justice.

Trump wrote that the “thugs from the Department of Injustice will be indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide.”

Trump’s statement continued: “He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump.’ He is strong, brave and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!”

Walt Nauta’s Aunt Says He Acted ‘at the Direction’ of Trump

Pauline Torre, his mother, told the Washington Post that it “says it all” that Walt Nauta was chosen to be Trump’s valet.

Elly Nauta, his aunt, told The Post that Nauta acted “at the direction of the former president.”

“All he was instructed was to put the boxes where they were supposed to go,” she told The Post. Family members praised Nauta to the Post as a “good boy” who moved to the United States “to enjoy his life, not to cause problems.”

The indictment says Trump, as president, “had lawful access to the most sensitive classified documents and national defense information gathered and owned by the United States government.”

According to the indictment, Trump “gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House. Among the materials Trump stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents.”

“The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack,” the indictment against Trump and Nauta reads.

The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents “could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods,” the indictment says.

When Trump left the White House he “caused scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents, to be transported to The Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he maintained his residence. Trump was not authorized to possess or retain those classified documents,” the indictment reads.

The indictment accuses Trump of storing the boxes with classified documents in various locations at Mar-a-Lago, including “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

Trump is accused of “directing defendant Waltine Nauta to move boxes of documents to conceal them from Trump’s attorney, the FBI and the grand jury.

The indictment gives many examples of Nauta being involved with Trump’s boxes. In one key passage, the indictment accuses him of moving boxes before Trump’s attorney searched them to comply with a subpoena.

