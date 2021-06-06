How to Watch War of the Worlds Season 2 Online Free

The second season of the latest adaptation of “War of the Worlds” premieres Sunday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “War of the Worlds” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content on the Prime Epix channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch “War of the Worlds” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “War of the Worlds” live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “War of the Worlds” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “War of the Worlds” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘War of the Worlds’ Season 2 Preview

War of the Worlds (EPIX 2021 Series) Season 2 Official TrailerWar of the Worlds Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 6th. Watch on EPIX. Get the Channel or get the App: epix.com/get-epix​ #WarOfTheWorlds​ twitter.com/warofworldsepix​ instagram.com/warofworlds​… Set-in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells. When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of… 2021-05-12T20:37:33Z

After an action-packed first season, the latest adaptation of H.G. Wells acclaimed novel “War of the Worlds” is back for a second season on EPIX.

The press release for season two teases:

In the first season of “War of the Worlds,” an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Season two of “War of the Worlds” sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own…

When we last saw the survivors, Sophia (Emilie de Preissac) was hit in an alien attack. Emily and Sacha (Mathieu Torloting) experienced a vision at the same time that gave them clues about the aliens — Sacha chose to head to England, hoping to meet Emily, his daughter, while Emily found an alien ship in the river Thames. Inside, she discovered newborn babies and an alien that looked shockingly human.

The description for the season two premiere reads, “Four months after Emily disappeared onto an alien ship, the London survivors have set up a resistance base from which they plan to fight back. The aliens have since appeared and, though Bill (Byrne) cannot understand how, they look exactly like humans.”

According to the New York Post review of season two, the second season sees bodies littering the streets of London. Mercenaries have taken over the city and are plotting attacks on the alien ships. Bill is still trying to figure out the aliens’ human-like DNA, while Emily reappears saying she can’t remember anything from her time away but sporting a new weird tattoo on her hand.

Set in the United Kingdom and France, this modern retelling of the classic novel stars de Preissac, Edgar-Jones, Torloting, Gabriel Byrne, Lea Drucker, Natasha Little, Stephane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Aaron Heffernan. Actress Elizabeth McGovern of “Downton Abbey” fame also starred in the first season, but her character, Bill’s wife Helen, was killed in the season’s penultimate episode.

“War of the Worlds” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.