NAACP Image Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards are airing live on Saturday, February 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards online:

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 NAACP Image Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NAACP Image Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 NAACP Image Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 NAACP Image Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NAACP Image Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

NAACP Image Awards 2022 Preview





Play



53rd NAACP Image Awards – Night One Awards Pre-Show Watch the Night One Awards Pre-Show of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards hosted by Affion Crockett. #NAACPImageAwards Follow us: Instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards Facebook.com/NAACPImageAwards Twitter.com/NAACPImageAward 2022-02-22T01:00:11Z

Hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson in 2022, the NAACP Image Awards are held every year to honor “outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.”

For this year’s ceremony, Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige will take the stage to perform. Presenters include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell.

Nikole Hannah-Jones will be recognized with the Social Justice Impact Award. Hannah-Jones is the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project. The 2022 Activist of the Year Award will go to Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors. And actor Samuel L. Jackson will be honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award.

The nominees in the major categories are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

`black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – `black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – `black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)

Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)

Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Tems – If Orange Was A Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)

Givēon – Heartbreak Anniversary (Epic Records)

J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Ari Lennox – Pressure (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Beyonce´ – Be Alive (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Chlöe – Have Mercy (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Penguin Random House)

Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge (Algonquin Books)

Long Division – Kiese Laymon (Simon & Schuster)

The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright (Library of America)

The Perishing – Natashia Deón (Counterpoint Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel (Kensington)

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen (Penguin Random House)

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones (Penguin Random House)

Netflix leads all nominations across the film and TV categories. “Insecure” earned the most nominations in the TV categories. H.E.R. earned the most in the music categories and Amistad leads all literary categories.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards are live on Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.