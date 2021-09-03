How to Watch Alabama Football Without Cable

The reigning college football champion Alabama Crimson Tide take the field in 2021, looking to steamroll their competition once more en route to what they hope will be a shot at their program’s 19th national title.

In 2021, Alabama games will be televised on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network, while one game won’t be on TV but will stream live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Alabama football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Alabama Football Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Alabama game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Alabama Football Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch every Alabama game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). ABC, CBS, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, while SEC Network and SEC Network+ are in “Choice” (90+ total channels) and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T TV on the list of cable providers) to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Alabama Football Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Alabama game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Alabama Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (simulcasts games on ABC), SEC Network, SEC Network+

You can watch a live stream of most Alabama games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” package (45+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Alabama games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Alabama Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC is live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of most Alabama games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Alabama games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

For the one game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel), you can watch via the ESPN website or ESPN app if you log-in to a cable provider or streaming service that includes the SEC Network, but if you don’t have that, you can also watch the game with a subscription to ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the SEC Network+ games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Alabama 2021 Season Preview

The 2020 campaign will be a tough one to top for the defending college football national champion Alabama Crimson Tide, but they will begin the 2021 season where they left off in January – atop the polls.

Head coach Nick Saban led Alabama to their sixth championship during his tenure in 2020 – a season that was unlike any other due to the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. The Crimson Tide boasted an offensive attack last season that was one of the most prolific and efficient offenses that the college game had ever seen.

The challenge this year will be replacing some of the key playmakers from that historic squad, including quarterback Mac Jones and Heisman Award-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Alabama will open their title defense on Saturday, Sept. 4th against the Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The defending champs have 12 games on their regular-season schedule, including a road trip to the swamp to play Florida on Sept. 18, a home game against archrival LSU on Nov. 6 and the regular-season finale at Auburn on Nov. 27.

Let’s take a full look at what the Crimson Tide will be bringing to the table this season, as they look to get back to college football’s promised land:

2020 Recap

Alabama was a powerhouse during the 2020 season, averaging 542 yards and 49 points per game during a perfect 13-0 run. The Crimson Tide ran the table against 11 SEC foes during the regular season and then went on to defeat Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to leads before halftime and would bury their opponents early on, outscoring them 382-136 in the first half of games in 2020.

Leading the way for Alabama last season was their field general, quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Jones, who was drafted by the New England Patriots, had supreme talent around him, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs and Najee Harris, who rushed for 1,466 yards and caught 43 balls.

Offensive Outlook

Alabama will feature major turnover on the offensive side of the ball this season, both on the field and on the sidelines. Calling the shots for the nation’s No. 1-ranked team will be new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien. The former Houston Texans head coach replaces Steve Sarkisian, who took over as head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

O’Brien will have his work cut out for him this year, as he will be responsible for rebuilding a historically efficient offense that lost its most potent playmakers, as well as a line that saw its tackle, center and guard taken in the NFL Draft.

Replacing Jones under center will be sophomore QB Bryce Young, a highly-touted five-star prospect, who was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2020 signing class. Young will be surrounded by playmakers, led by junior wide receiver John Metchie III, who was second on the team last season with 55 catches for 916 yards and six scores.

The standout professional prospect for the Crimson Tide this season is expected to be the versatile offensive tackle, Evan Neal. The 6-7, 360-pound junior will be moving from right tackle to the left side and is poised to lead the way for Young and co.

Defensive Outlook

The Crimson Tide will return a wealth of experience on the defensive side of the ball, a season removed from leading the SEC in scoring defense (19.4 points per game).

The linebacking corps will pack a punch this year, led by junior Christian Harris, who was Alabama’s second-leading tackler in 2020, and key transfer Henry To’oTo’o from Tennessee. The 6-2, 225-pound junior had 148 tackles and 15 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons for the Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide will return four starters in the secondary, led by sophomore safety Malachi Moore, who had 44 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Alabama 2021 Schedule