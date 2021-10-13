How to Watch Anaheim Ducks Games Live Online Without Cable

The Anaheim Ducks give a glimpse into the NHL’s future with a plethora of young, talented players.

In 2021-22, most Ducks games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports West, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports SoCal or West), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Ducks market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Ducks game live online without cable in 2021-22:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Ducks Market

Note: A couple Ducks games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following option is for how to watch all other in-market games:

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, Bally Sports SoCal and West (local markets) are in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ducks games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Ducks Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Ducks game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Ducks Season Preview 2021-22

Anaheim remains in rebuild mode but has young talent on the ice to watch.

Ducks center Trevor Zegras, the ninth pick in the 2019 draft, is among those players. The former Boston University star saw his first NHL action last season with 13 points in 24 games.

Left wing Max Comtois, the 19th pick in the 2017 draft, led the Ducks in goals with 16, and he had 17 assists. He’s gradually improved his production amid increased playing time over the past three seasons.

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale, the sixth pick in the 2020 draft, is only 19 and already has 24 games of NHL experience. The Toronto native tallied eights points and had a -12 plus-minus score last season.

Right wing Troy Terry, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has seen increased playing time over the past four seasons. He netted a career high in points, 20, last season.

Center Sam Steel, the 30th pick in 2016, had 12 points in 42 games last season and 22 points in 65 contests the year before. Left wing Max Jones, the 24th pick in 2016, has cracked 10 points each of the past two seasons. Isac Lunderstrom, the 23rd pick in 2018, tallied nine points in 41 games last season after only playing 15 games a year the previous two campaigns.

Anaheim has little offensive firepower overall, coming off a season where the team posted a league-low 2.21 goals per game. The Ducks return their top nine offensive players statistically, but only two of them scored more than 10 goals.

Right wing Rickard Rakell led in assists with 19 and had nine goals. Center Adam Henrique posted 12 goals and nine assists.

Without the offensive production, the Ducks missed the playoffs a third-straight season and saw the number of wins trend downwards. Anaheim hasn’t improved its win total in a season since winning 54 games in the 2013-2014 season after winning just 30 the year before.

Right wing Alexander Volkov, who came over from the Tampa Bay Lightning late last season, might make a difference offensively in a full 82-game season according to NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. Volkov tallied eight points in 18 games for the Ducks and had five points in 19 games for the much deeper Lightning.

The Ducks have John Gibson back in goal after season where he had a .903 save percentage and 2.98 goals allowed average. He went 9-19-0 in 35 games played.

Anaheim also has backup goalie Anthony Stolarz again. In eight games played last season, he posted a .926 save percentage, allowed 2.20 goals per game, and had a 4-3-0 record.