How to Watch Bengals vs Titans Game Without Cable

The NFL’s divisional round gets underway on Saturday with a matchup featuring the AFC’s No. 1 seed and AFC South champion Tennessee Titans taking on the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The game (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Titans online:

Bengals vs Titans Preview

The AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans (12-5) begin their road to the Super Bowl on Saturday when they take on the upstart AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) in the AFC divisional round.

The Titans received the lone bye for the conference and sat home and rested last week, while the Bengals took down the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round to end a 31-year playoff victory drought.

The main storyline heading into Saturday’s contest is the status of Titans running back Derrick Henry, as he attempts to return from a fractured foot that he suffered back in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. Henry passed his first milestone on Tuesday when he got in a contact practice.

“I felt great,” Henry said on Wednesday. “I just wanted to get some pads on. Haven’t them on in a while and got some contact going.”

The Titans will be monitoring Henry’s progress throughout the week and are expected to make a decision on whether or not to activate him for Saturday’s game by Friday.

The two-time Pro Bowler and 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year got off to a torrid start before he went down with the injury on Nov. 8, rushing for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. To exemplify how remarkable the pace Henry was on, he still ranks sixth among running backs in rushing yards this season despite missing eight games.

Leading the charge on offense in Henry’s absence has been quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his top receiving option, A.J. Brown. Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards, 21 TDs, and 14 INTs, while Brown has 869 receiving yards and five TDs on the season.

The Titans bring to the table a top-ten defense, ranking sixth in the league in points allowed at 20.8 per game. They will be put to the test on Saturday when they match up with a Cincinnati offense that is seventh in the NFL, averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Bengals come into the game fresh off of getting a giant monkey off their backs last weekend, when they snapped an eight-game postseason losing streak by beating the Raiders at home, 26-19.

The remarkable ascension from last place to division champions to now advancing in the playoffs has been led by second-year QB Joe Burrow. The twenty-five-year-old confident gunslinger has thrown for 4,611 passing yards, 34 TDs, and 14 INTs this season. In his postseason debut last week, Burrow connected on 24-of-34 for 244 yards and two TD passes.

Following the Bengals’ first playoff win since 1991, Burrow sounded like a veteran signal-caller ready to lead his team to the next level.

“We’ll get straight to work,” Burrow said. “Obviously we’re excited about this win, but it’s the playoffs. If you dwell on this one too much, then you’re going to get beat in the next round.

“We expect to beat everybody that we play — not just hang with them. The guys we have in that locker room know what kind of players we have, and the coaches have a great game plan every week. We’ll be ready to go.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the AFC Championship Game to take on the winner of the divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The conference title game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.