How to Watch Bengals Games Online in 2021

With former top pick Joe Burrow back in action and a few more weapons to work with, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to make some noise in the competitive AFC North this season.

In 2021, Bengals games will be televised on CBS (11 games), Fox (5 games) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Bengals game online:

If You’re in the Bengals Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Bengals Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Bengals game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bengals games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Bengals Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch a live stream of every Bengals game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bengals games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Bengals Channels Included: Fox, CBS (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch most Bengals games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bengals games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Bengals Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Bengals games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Bengals games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Bengals Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Bengals games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Bengals games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re out of the Bengals Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Bengals games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Bengals games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Bengals games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bengals 2021 Season Preview

The Bengals didn’t have the revival they expected last season after taking Joe Burrow No. 1 overall. The record-setting LSU quarterback tore his ACL and MCL in November but worked relentlessly to get back for the start of the year.

Burrow was strong out of the gate, passing for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. With some new weapons in place, Burrow expects his Bengals to compete.

“Make the playoffs, win the division, be competitive with every team we play,” Burrow told ESPN of his expectations for the squad. “We really need to get better at closing out games. We had leads in the fourth quarter of something like seven or eight games last year, and we ended up losing all of them. So we need to be better down the stretch so we can win those games and get into the playoffs.”

Head coach Zac Taylor is very much on the hotseat, going just 6-25-1 through his first two seasons.

“There’s a lot of new faces, everybody has their different characteristics in them, but they all bring something positive to the table,” running back Joe Mixon told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And I don’t feel like we have anybody that’s here to hurt the team. And we’re doing everything that we can to just be one. And to be honest, I feel like Zac’s done a great job with trying to change that.

“And I feel like everybody that’s been here and that’s been here now, everybody’s buying into what he’s preaching. And we know Zac wants to win and we want to win for Zac. So everything’s playing a part and it’s coming around. And I feel like now’s the time.”

The Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, giving Burrow another familiar weapon to work with. Chase had a tough preseason with drops and is under the microscope considering the Bengals could have used to pick to provide Burrow more protection up front.

“I don’t want to blame it on me sitting on my butt the whole year, but it probably had something to do with it, of course,” Chase said. “There’s a bigger ball adjustment, so I don’t want to make excuses but I’ve just got to be a pro and make the catch.”

Bengals Schedule

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Vikings, 1 PM

Week 2: 9/19 at Bears, 1 PM

Week 3: 9/26 at Steelers, 1 PM

Week 4: 9/30 vs. Jaguars, 8:20 PM

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Packers, 1 PM

Week 6: 10/17 at Lions,1 PM

Week 7: 10/24 at Ravens, 1 PM

Week 8: 10/31 at Jets, 1 PM

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Browns, 1 PM

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/21 at Raiders, 4:05 PM

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers, 1 PM

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Chargers, 1 PM

Week 14: 12/12 vs. 49ers, 1 PM

Week 15: 12/19 at Broncos, 4:05 PM

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Ravens, 1 PM

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM

Week 18: 1/9 at Browns, 1 PM