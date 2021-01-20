Watch Biden’s Inauguration Online Today

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office today, followed by a long day of socially distanced activities that culminate in an evening special called ‘Celebrate America’ hosted by Tom Hanks. Here are all the details you need on how to watch the events online.

You Can Watch Biden’s Inauguration Online Right Here

The video below will be showing Biden’s inauguration, including his swearing-in, live as it happens. This is the 59th Presidential Inauguration and the video below is the official broadcast from the Biden Inaugural YouTube channel, going live at 10 a.m. Eastern, but the Inauguration Program itself is beginning around 10:30 a.m. Eastern, according to KIRO7 and the official schedule.

The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021Please join us on January 20 for the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Don't forget to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss it! Learn more about the Inauguration: https://bideninaugural.org/ Shop Official Inauguration Merch: https://store.bideninaugural.org/ Follow the Biden – Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee! Twitter: https://twitter.com/BidenInaugural Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BidenInaugural… 2021-01-12T03:21:36Z

The video below is going live early on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. Eastern.

Live: The Presidential Inauguration Of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. | NBC NewsWatch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office on Wednesday, January 20 at the U.S. Capitol. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from NBC Nightly… 2021-01-07T19:37:56Z

The NBC video above is providing all-day coverage of everything happening during the inauguration.

ABC News is also providing inauguration coverage that you can watch in the video below.

WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Day for President Joe Biden | ABC News LiveJoe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside Kamala Harris as the next Vice President. Latest updates: http://abcnews.go.com SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc 2021-01-06T14:58:50Z

If you prefer to watch something with less commentary- you can watch C-SPAN’s coverage of Biden’s inauguration ceremony below. This may not include other events happening later in the day. This video below is going live later than the ones above, at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Joe Biden 2021 Presidential Inauguration CeremonyJoe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and delivers his inaugural address. https://www.c-span.org/ Discover the C-SPAN Video Library at https://www.c-span.org/quickguide/ Download our App https://www.c-span.org/special/?radioapp C-SPAN: Created by Cable in 1979. Offered as a public service. Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSPAN Follow us: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CSPAN Twitter: https://twitter.com/cspan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cspan/… 2021-01-11T16:30:17Z

PBS News Hour is also offering live coverage. Below, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern, is a live stream of Biden’s and Harris’s inauguration.

WATCH LIVE: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – PBS NewsHour special coveragePresident-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021. Each will take the oath of office, after which they will become the 46th president of the United States and the 49th vice president, respectively. Biden will become only the second Catholic to hold the… 2021-01-08T16:31:32Z

Fox News is offering inauguration coverage also starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

LIVE: Inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala HarrisJoe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President during an Inauguration Day Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20. Watch it live on the Fox News YouTube channel. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC)… 2021-01-08T19:03:33Z

For an ASL stream, watch below.

[ASL] The Inauguration of Joe Biden & Kamala HarrisJoin us for the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Inaugural Ceremonies: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic,… 2021-01-12T03:25:00Z

For a Spanish-language stream, watch below.

La inauguración de Joe Biden y Kamala Harris | 20 de enero, 2021Únase a nosotros el 20 de enero de 2021 para la inauguración del presidente electo Joe Biden y la vicepresidenta electa Kamala Harris. ¡No olvide suscribirse y encienda las notificaciones! Twitter: https://twitter.com/BidenInaugural Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BidenInaugural Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bideninaugural #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #InaugurationDay2021 #BidenInaugural 2021-01-12T03:29:32Z

You can also stream directly on the Biden Inaugural Watch webpage here. You can also watch on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow from Fox, AT&T U-Verse Channel 212 SD/1212 HD, or AT&T DirecTV Channel 201.

Watch the Tom Hanks Special Tonight

Then later tonight, you can watch a Tom Hanks special in the video below. This event is called “Celebrating America” and the stream below begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/7:30 p.m. Central/5:30 p.m. Pacific. But note, if you’re watching on the West Coast on TV rather than in the YouTube stream below, it might air later at 8:30 p.m. Pacific, so you’ll need to check your local listings.

Celebrating America hosted by Tom Hanks | Biden-Harris Inauguration 2021Tune in for our "Celebrating America" Primetime Special hosted by Tom Hanks. Featuring remarks from President Biden and Vice President Harris and includes remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Learn more about the Inauguration: https://bideninaugural.org/ Shop Official Inauguration Merch: https://store.bideninaugural.org/ Follow the Biden – Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee!… 2021-01-12T03:33:48Z

The Biden Inaugural YouTube channel notes: “Tune in for our Celebrating America Primetime Special hosted by Tom Hanks. Featuring remarks from President Biden and Vice President Harris and includes remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers.”

About the Schedule for Today

According to the Biden Inaugural schedule from the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC), the events of the day will start out with Biden and Harris being sworn into office in front of the U.S. Capitol building. Biden will then deliver his inaugural address.

From 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Eastern, a curated live stream for young Americans will air, hosted by Keke Palmer and with a special message from Dr. Jill Biden. It will include a segment on Presidential pets.

After the inauguration swearing-in ceremony, there will be a Pass in Review on the East front. Then there will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, a Presidential Escort to the White House, and a Virtual Parade Across America.

At 8:30 p.m. Eastern, a 90-minute prime-time program will air hosted by Tom Hanks. PIC reports: “Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.”

