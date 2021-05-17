How to Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford EFL Championship Playoffs in USA

Bournemouth is set to host Brentford at Vitality Stadium on Monday in the first leg of the EFL Championship play-offs semifinal.

In the United States, the match (1 p.m. ET start time)

Bournemouth vs Brentford Preview

Bournemouth needs to find their form in a hurry as they head into their semifinal matchup against Brentford, a team that has beaten them three consecutive times in Championship play. Bournemouth has dropped three straight heading into the semifinal, losing to Stoke, Wycombe and Brentford.

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has much respect for Brentford and knows what his squad is up against.

“For me, they were one of the outstanding teams in the division. Last season they were exceptional and failed at the final hurdle,” Woodgate said. “They’ve been to that final and lost and know what it feels like.”

Woodgate admitted that he sees Brentford as the favorite, but feels like there’s pressure on both sides.

“It can work both ways; they know that feeling when they’ve been beaten in the final, they know how hard it’s been for them. That can fester, that can stay in the minds of players.

“Both teams are under pressure. We know it’s a pressurised situation. We know it’s an absolute monster game and the players know that. They are the favorites to go up, there’s no question about that.”

Brentford made it to the final last year but fell 2-1 to Fulham, something that is still on the minds of the players.

“I think it has definitely been the fuel throughout the season and the players have used it brilliantly,” manager Thomas Frank told reporters. “We have spoken about how fantastic our season has been and now it is the cup tournament of the season, it is still a fuel but also an experience that, even if you do everything perfect, you can still lose a match.

“We need to go into the match with that burning desire. Leave everything out there. Be brave. Do what we normally do.”

Like Woodgate, Frank has much respect for his team’s opponent.

“Even if we perform to A+ we are not actually sure we will get the outcome we want but we are ready, we will attack and know we’re going to play against good teams and a good team in Bournemouth who have done fantastic and then it will be down to the fine, fine margins in the second leg,” he said.

The teams are fairly even when it comes to the odds, with Brentford a slight favorite at +160. Bournemouth is +180 to win and the total for the match is set a two goals.