WATCH: Rock Falls on Boats in Brazil, Video Shows

A tragedy in Brazil has killed at least five people when a large rock formation collapsed into the water with boaters underneath it, a viral video shows.

You can watch the videos later in this article (there are several), but be aware that they are disturbing because of the tragedy they capture. The Brazilian news site G1 reported that “a rockslide in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio (MG), about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, hit three boats, with at least 34 people,” causing five deaths. About 20 people are missing.

Rovilson Teixeira, who works in the area, told Brazil’s OTempo that there were likely “many deaths.”

“We are all stunned, nobody knows how many victims, but I can already tell you that there were not one or two deaths, but many deaths,” he said. “There are a lot of hurt people. The region is full of ambulances that have come from other areas to pick up the victims, but no one yet realizes the scale of the tragedy here.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Rocky Structure’ Collapsed on Boats of Tourists, Reports Say

Record TV Minas shared the main video on Twitter. That video shows the massive rock formation fall with several boats carrying people directly underneath it.

The news site Noticias.r7 reported that a “rocky structure collapsed on boats with tourists, in the region of the Capitólio canyons, 293 km from Belo Horizonte, this Saturday” January 8, 2022.

Vídeo mostra momentos antes de rocha desabar em #Capitólio (#MinasGerais). É possível ouvir banhistas avisando sobre risco eminente no local. pic.twitter.com/8GGdVixUFM — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) January 8, 2022

According to the Fire Department, “at least three boats were hit. Initial information pointed to at least 15 wounded,” the site reported. However, the numbers later grew.

According to that site, the canyons of Lake Furnas are located in the city of Capitólio. They “are formed by walls over 20 meters high.” The location is a tourist destination where tourists are lured by boat trips and diving, according to the site. “Many visitors also look for the Mirante dos Cânions, where it is possible to see the entire landscape,” the site reports.

The victims have not yet been identified.

A Water Spout & Erosion Might Have Helped Cause the Collapse

Vídeo mostra resgate de vítimas em #Capitólio (MG) depois de desabamento de rocha sobre banhistas. pic.twitter.com/QcFiL32fh0 — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) January 8, 2022

Another video (see above) shows victims being rescued.

According to Fox News, the tragedy occurred along the Rio Grande River. Fox News reported that children were among the people on the boats.

According to G1, “40 firefighters and divers are at the scene of the accident,” and a rain downpour might have dislodged the rock formation.

about 32 people suffered minor injures, according to G1. In addition, nine people were hospitalized, some with “exposed fractures,” G1 reported. The site reported that the Fire Department initially told the news site that “a waterspout next to the stones caused them to fall.”

However, an expert told G1 that the water might have been a trigger, but erosion was the real problem, saying, TThis rock was already very eroded, totally fragmented, it would collapse at some point. Can the waterspout explain the collapse at this moment? a natural process,” said Gustavo Cunha Melo.

Capitólio is a city located in southeast Brazil, along the shores of Capitólio Lake.

