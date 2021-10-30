How to Watch Canadiens vs Kings Live Stream in US

The Los Angeles Kings (1-5-1) and Montreal Canadiens (2-6-0) look to regain momentum for their seasons on Saturday.

In the United States, the game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports West for those who live in the Kings market, and it will stream live on ESPN+ for everyone else in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Canadiens vs Kings in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Canadiens vs Kings Preview

Montreal comes into Los Angeles following its first shutout win of the season during a four-game West Coast road trip.

The Canadiens blanked the San Jose Sharks 4-0. That made it a 2-1 mark in the last three games for Montreal after a five-game slide to start the season.

Montreal notched its first win of the season on Oct. 23 by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-1. It was a turn of events as most of the Canadiens’ losses before that point came by two or more goals.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, looks to put the brake on a six-game losing streak. The Kings fell a goal shy of Winnipeg, 3-2, the last time out on Thursday. Overall, the Kings have four losses by a goal this season.

The Kings won their opener with a bang, beating Vegas 6-2, but haven’t mustered more than three goals in a game since. That happened only once, a 7-3 loss to St. Louis on Oct. 23. Otherwise, the Kings mustered two goals or less in their other four losses.

Montreal has goalies in Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault, who can keep it that way. Allen, who shoulders the load in goal, won two of the last three games. He has a .913 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average. Montembeault has an .861 save percentage in one appearance this season.

Canadiens left winger Jonathan Drouin leads the team in points, six, with two goals and four assists. Mathieu Perreault and Nick Suzuki each have four points. Otherwise, the Canadiens have spread around points among 16 different players, and all but three of them have three or fewer points.

Kings goalies Jonathan Quick and Calvin Petersen have given their team numerous chances to stay in games this season. Quick has yet to win a game, though he starts the majority, but has a .907 save percentage and a 2.75 goals against average. Peterson has an .885 save percentage and a 3.71 goals against average with a 1-2-0 record this season.

Center Anze Kopitar leads the Kings offense with nine points on six goals and three assists. Defenseman Drew Doughty has seven points on a goal and six assists for second on the team.

Right winger Dustin Brown has five points for third with his two goals and three assists. Viktor Arvidsson and Alex Iafallo each have four points.

The Kings are in the middle of a four-game home stand before hitting the road for a four-game road trip in mid November.