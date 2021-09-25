How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs UMass Football 2021

The UMass Minutemen (0-3) head to Brooks Stadium to take on the No. 17 ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) Saturday, September 25.

UMass vs Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal is coming off a 28-25 win over the Buffalo Bulls last weekend. Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall completed 13 of 19 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Running back Shermari Jones helped out in the running game, netting 149 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

“The quarterback is real special and makes us go. He can cover up for a lot of deficiencies that you may have. We’re doing a lot of different things at high level. We’re starting to put defenses in binds and make them defend the whole field,” Coastal Carolina offensive line coach Bill Durkin said about McCall’s contributions to the offense. “When you’ve got to account for the quarterback and quarterback run principles it takes you out of the things that you want to do on defense.”

On defense, Coastal Carolina gave up 262 yards on the ground in the win, which has been the unit’s primary weakness.

On the other side, Massachusetts is coming off a 42-28 loss to Eastern Michigan on September 18. Quarterback Brady Olson went 22-38 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Ellis Merriweather added 142 yards on 23 carries in the loss.

The Minutemen didn’t score at all in the first quarter, and they only had seven points the entire first half, making slow starts an area of focus moving forward.

“It’s something we emphasize every day,” UMass head coach Walt Bell said. “Obviously I’m not pushing it well enough, but that’s one of our things that matters is starting fast and execution.”

They’ll need a fast start, as Coastal Carolina is 3-0 all-time against UMass. Still, don’t expect Coastal to underestimate the Minutemen. “We don’t allow a mindset to creep in that we’re better than people,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. “We always assume we have to go out and play our very best to win the game. That’s our mindset.”