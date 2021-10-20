Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Games Online Without Cable

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are eager for a rebound season with a new head coach at the helm and a rebuilt roster.

In 2021-22, most Celtics games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Boston, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Boston), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Celtics game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Celtics Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while NBC Sports Boston (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Celtics game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports Boston and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Celtics games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (live in local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NBA TV) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Celtics games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re Out of the Celtics Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Celtics games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Celtics games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Celtics Season Preview 2021-22

The Celtics finished just 36-36 a season ago and were bounced from the NBA Playoffs in the first round, leading to a shake-up in the offseason. Head coach Brad Stevens moved to president of basketball operations and Ime Udoka. It’s an interesting dynamic, but Udoka is embracing having Stevens to lean on.

“We’re obviously talking through roster spots and rotations and lineups and certain personnel,” Udoka said. “That’s someone you can obviously walk right down the hall and lean on for advice on certain things and how he dealt with certain guys. So I look at that as a huge benefit to have him in the building. It’s been great so far.”

Udoka is already running a tight ship and one of his pet peeves is players complaining to refs.

“You can’t get caught up in that,” Udoka said in the preseason. “You have to play through it just like they did. They played with pace. When we cried about calls, they were running out and got too many easy looks. So something like I said we talked about early in camp. It’s something I’m going to keep hammering away on until we get where we want to be.”

The Celtics reshaped the roster a bit in the offseason, bringing back big man Al Horford and signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder. Horford was brought over as part of a trade that sent Celtics former guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City. Schroder will help fill that void and may take on a role in the starting lineup.

Schroder played one disappointing season with the Lakers in which he insisted that he wanted to start. He’s not hanging on to that need in Boston.

“For me, it don’t matter if I’m starting, if I’m coming off the bench, it’s the same mindset every single time. So I’ll try to win the game,” Schroder said. “When I get on the court, I compete. On both ends of the floor. And it don’t matter what role it is.”

The key cog for the Celtics will be Tatum, who averaged a career-high 26.4 points and is looking to take another leap.

“The next step is being more efficient and just dominating,” Tatum said. “Not going out there and being just the best player — like dominating the game. So people walk away from the game and be like there’s nothing they could do, on both ends.”

The Celtics are +4,000 to win it all and have the sixth-best odds (+2,000) to take home the Eastern Conference.