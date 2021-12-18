Where to Watch Chattanooga vs Murray State Basketball 2021

Chattanooga (9-2) and Murray State (9-1) meet on Saturday in a clash between solid mid-major squads.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Tennessee Tech vs Memphis live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of hundreds of college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Memphis live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Chattanooga vs Murray State Preview

Chattanooga looks to bounce back from a 76-68 loss to Belmont on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Murray State looks to keep things rolling after dismantling Tennessee Wesleyan 118-48, on Wednesday in a game counted as an exhibition.

“That was fun. I thought the guys did a good job once we got settled in defensively,” Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris per UTC Athletics. “They showed a lot of maturity throughout the game which makes for a good ending in a game like that.”

Murray State head coach Matt McMahon welcomes the challenge in Chattanooga.

“Those are the type of games that you really look forward to,” McMahon said per WPSD Local 6. “You have a team that is picked to win the Southern Conference, which is a great basketball league. I am really pleased with the growth and development of our team. We want to challenge ourselves against teams like Memphis and Chattanooga, and Auburn next week and so fourth in preparation for our league play after Christmas.”

Sophomore guard Malachi Smith leads Chattanooga with 18.9 points per game, and he averages 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He shoots 51.7% from the field and hits 43.2% of his three-pointers.

Murray State junior guard Tevin Brown leads his team with 17.7 points, and he posts 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per night. He also shoots 43.4% from three-point range and 49.2% from the field.

The Racers pile up points overall with 85.9 points per game, and they hold opponents to 64 points per game. Chattanooga scores 78 points per contest, and the Mocs hold teams to 60.5 points per contest.

Murray State has a solid rebounding team with 37.8 per game. Forward D.J. Burns leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 per night. Chattanooga averages 35.2 rebounds, led by forward Silvio De Sousa’s 6.8 per night. De Sousa also averages 13.5 points per game.

“I tell my teammates all the time, we are setting ourselves up to be on the big stage. Just being locked in and understanding our assignments, that will define how conference play goes and we’re looking forward to it,” De Sousa said per UTC Athletics.

Murray State has a five-game home streak since Nov. 22. The Racers last lost at home to East Tennessee State.