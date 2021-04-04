How to Watch ‘Color of Love’ Lifetime Movie Online

The latest TV movie to hit the airwaves is “Color of Love,” premiering Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Color of Love online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Color of Love live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Color of Love live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Color of Love live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Color of Love live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Color of Love’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘color of love’ lifetime movie online 2021-04-04T16:30:20-04:00

The latest Lifetime movie is “The Color of Love,” which stars Deborah Joy Winans as a woman who opens her home and her heart to two children in the foster system. It is inspired by a true story.

The Lifetime press release reads:

Monica Henderson (Winans), an African-American widow with two kids, has so much love to give, she often fosters children who need a home. When she finds out that Peter and Rachel, the white brother and sister she fostered twice before, fled from their latest foster home, she takes them in again. Fearing the kids are in danger of slipping through the cracks of a flawed system, she begins the process of adopting them. Despite Monica’s mother and her boyfriend Theo’s (Michael Brown) beliefs that Peter and Rachel maybe be better off with a white family, Monica’s love for the kids puts the question of what makes a family to the test.

Ahead of the premiere, Winans told PIX11 that the movie is about breaking color barriers and how love will always win.

“It’s completely about breaking color barriers. This film, based on a true story — this woman, to me, just exhibited so much strength, so much courage, even in the face of her family. the people closest to her — her boyfriend, her mother — no, this is too much trouble, you should do something different. And she still stood her ground, she still went with her heart and what it shows you is that at the end of the day, no matter, what when you persevere with the motive of love, you will always win,” said Winans.

Winans said she was drawn to the fact that the story is “so different” from what she typically does.

“When I read it, I just thought wow, it’s so different from what I’ve done and I love this story. I think it’s what we need now in 2021. We need to understand the power of love and what that looks like and the color that it is, which is no color.,” said Winans.

She added that her “favorite part” of the film was how much of an education she received doing research for the role.

“Sadly, I did not understand how bad it is and how many kids continue to fall through the cracks and the fact that the system really wanted to put the color of this woman’s skin before the needs of these children who had been abused and malnourished and mistreated. It’s like y’all really care that much that she’s black?! And you deny them?!” said Winans.

“The Color of Love” premieres Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.