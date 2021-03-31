How to Watch Dodgers Games Online Without Cable 2021

With a stacked roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to become the first repeat World Series champion in more than two decades as they take the diamond for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Dodgers games will be locally televised on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on SportsNet LA), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Dodgers game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Spectrum SportsNet LA, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Dodgers game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Spectrum SportsNet LA and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Dodgers game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Dodgers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Dodgers games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Dodgers games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Dodgers games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a ton of Dodgers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Dodgers 2021 Season Preview

Manager: Dave Roberts, 6th season (436-273)

2020 finish: 43-17 record, 1st in NL West; Won World Series

Key additions: Trevor Bauer, Tommy Kahnle, Garrett Cleavinger, Corey Knebel, Sheldon Neuse

Notable losses: Pedro Báez, Enrique Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Dylan Floro, Adam Kolarek

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series a year ago and enter this year with even more firepower as they prepare for a repeat run. The most notable offseason addition for the Dodgers was polarizing pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner.

“He’s been one of the guys,” Dodgers veteran pitcher David Price said. “He’s been fine. Talks to everybody. He has a good personality. I’ve seen nothing wrong with Trev as a teammate or anything else.

“He’s come in, he’s been extremely personable with everybody, and he does his little things, I guess, differently, but I think a lot of pitchers do things differently, so I don’t see anything wrong with it and I don’t view him any differently than I view any of our other teammates.”

The Dodgers led the MLB with a team-ERA of 3.02 last season and the addition of Bauer should only help improve that number. He’ll join a rotation that includes ace Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Dustin May. Price was expected to grab the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but was beat out by May.

“There’s gonna have to be a little bit of bullpen gymnastics, pitching gymnastics, as far as the season,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “This is an unknown — this season, coming off of last year. I think the ultimate goal that the players, the organization are aligned in is the fact that we want our guys, our pitchers, to be as sharp and as fresh and as strong for September, the postseason run. How you get there, how we get there, can be debated. We’re gonna have to be nimble.”

The Dodgers are projected to win the NL West, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections. The projection has the Dodgers going 103-65. The Dodgers (+400) are the favorite to win the World Series, per Odds Shark.

“We have a chance to do something really special and win a championship,” Roberts said. “That’s part of the fun — you don’t play the game on paper, and you have to play 162 games this year and see where we end up. But if you look at the talent, potentially, it could be as good as any team that the Dodgers have ever fielded.”

