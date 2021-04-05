How to Watch Gonzaga vs Baylor on Amazon Prime

Gonzaga and Baylor have been on a collision course all season and the two top-seeded powerhouses finally face off with a national title on the line on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium to wrap up what has been a phenomenal NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch a live stream of the game online, you have many options to choose from.

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

Gonzaga is one win away from a perfect season — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the 1975-76 season by Indiana. But that almost all came to a screeching halt last time out, with UCLA pushing the Bulldogs to the brink in overtime.

But Jalen Suggs was the hero for Gonzaga, nailing one of the best buzzer-beaters in recent memory to seal the victory.

“I’ve always wanted to run up on the table like Kobe and D-Wade and go like that, and that’s the first thing I did,” Suggs said after the game. “Man, that is something that you practice on your mini-hoop as a kid or in the gym just messing around. And to be able to do that, it’s crazy.”

Gonzaga knows what’s on the line as they seek to move to 32-0 against Baylor with a national title on the line.

“That (team) was one of the all-time greats,” Few said of the 1976 Indiana team. “What a team that was. I remember watching them and rooting for them. Because they were a team. That’s what I have. We’re a team. So, all along, as (an undefeated season) has started gaining steam, it’s just been an honor to be even mentioned in the same breath with those guys.

“We’ve never really been thinking about (going undefeated). We’re just trying to win the next game. Our goal all along is just to win this (NCAA) tournament. Now here we are one game away.”

Gonzaga’s tournament route

First Round: Beat No. 16 Norfolk State 98-55

Second Round: Beat No. 8 Oklahoma 87-71

Sweet 16: Beat No. 5 Creighton 83-65

Elite Eight: Beat No. 6 USC 85-6

Final Four: Beat UCLA 93-90 (OT)

While Gonzaga needed some heroics from Suggs to seal the win, Baylor coasted in their semifinal, walloping Houston from the start 78-59, more than doubling up the Cougars in the first half.

Gonzaga and Baylor were set to see each other earlier in the season, but COVID-19 issues led to the game being scrapped.

“It will be a hard-fought game,” Drew said on Saturday. “Coach Few and I joked when the game got canceled and we went to the arena and we did a press conference saying that the game was canceled and whatnot. And as we were riding back we were, like, you know what, if we end up playing this game in the Final Four or the championship game, that sounds like a better idea, so that was obviously the goal for both of us.”

Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 159.5 points.

