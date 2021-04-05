How to Watch Gonzaga vs Baylor Online Free

Gonzaga (31-0) looks to finalize a perfect season by cutting down the nets on Monday night when they face fellow No. 1 seed Baylor (27-2) in the NCAA National Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Baylor online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Gonzaga vs Baylor live on the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Gonzaga vs Baylor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Gonzaga vs Baylor live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Gonzaga vs Baylor live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) and the Baylor Bears (27-2) have spent the entire season at the top of the polls, and now, fittingly, the two will face off on Monday night for the game’s top prize when they meet in the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Regardless of the result, the winner of Monday’s game will make history, taking home their program’s first-ever men’s basketball national title. Both teams will be playing in their second national championship game – Gonzaga fell to North Carolina in 2017 and Baylor lost to Kentucky in their lone appearance in 1948.

Gonzaga will be looking to finish off the first perfect season in Division I men’s college basketball since the 1975-1976 Indiana Hoosiers went 32-0.

The Bulldogs almost didn’t get the opportunity to play for a chance at making history Monday night. Gonzaga was pushed to the brink in the national semifinal game by No. 11 UCLA on Saturday, which they won 93-90 in scintillating fashion when their sensational freshman guard Jalen Suggs banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

In a tournament that has been devoid of many thrilling moments, Gonzaga and UCLA authored one of the all-time March Madness games, with the two teams dueling back and forth on the game’s biggest stage to the tune of 15 ties and 19 lead changes.

The 11-seeded Bruins stood valiantly with Gonzaga for the entire game, shooting a scorching 58% from the field and playing what appeared to be the perfect game to topple the undefeated Bulldogs. Pushed to the limit for the first time all season long, Gonzaga’s All-American stars responded with one huge play after another down the stretch.

Gonzaga’s second-team All-American sophomore big man Drew Timme was a force inside, scoring a team-high 25 points, including the first six of the extra period. The 6-10 Timme also drew a critical charge in the last second of regulation that turned out to be a game and season-saver.

The Bulldogs played a rotation of only seven on Saturday, which featured their starting five all scoring in double figures. In addition to Timme’s take-over performance, junior guard Joel Ayayi put up 22 points, Suggs had 16 including his One Shining Moment nominee for the ages, All-American senior forward Corey Kispert had 15 and junior guard Andrew Nembhard added 11.

Coming into the Final Four, Gonzaga had won 27 consecutive games by double-digits – a streak that was broken on Saturday night when UCLA gave them all they could ask for.

Baylor’s road to Monday night’s title game was quite different than the Bulldogs’. The Bears barely broke a sweat in Saturday’s first Final Four contest, hammering No. 2 Houston, 78-59, in a game that was never in doubt.

Baylor was led by first-team All-American junior guard Jared Butler, who scored all 17 of his points in the first half. The Bears dominated the first 20 minutes of the national semifinal, taking a 25-point lead into halftime.

One of the keys to making a deep run in March is strong, veteran guard play, and Baylor checks that box, bringing to the floor a potent three-pronged attack in Butler, senior MaCio Teague and junior Davion Mitchell, who combined for 40 points against Houston. The Bears, who are the best shooting three-point team in the country, made 11 threes in Saturday’s rout.

In addition to the hot outside shooting, the key to the Bears’ comfortable win was their lock-down defense, which held Houston to 38% shooting from the field.

If Baylor is going to take Gonzaga to the wire on Monday, one of the X factors will be Butler’s defensive prowess and how he ultimately matches up with the likes of Gonzaga’s Suggs and Kispert. It’ll be a must-see set of matchups featuring Gonzaga’s All-Americans vs. Butler, who swept the three National Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Baylor will not be spooked by facing the undefeated Bulldogs on the big stage. The Bears are a battle-tested group, having gone 10-2 this season against AP Top 25 teams, which includes a 6-0 record against AP Top 10 teams.

The smoke of 66 tournament games has cleared and we’ve got the two best teams standing on Monday night, to decide the national champion, with an undefeated season on the line. We couldn’t have asked for more – buckle up and enjoy!

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.