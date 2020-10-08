WATCH: Harris vs. Pence Vice Presidential Debate [FULL VIDEO]

If you didn’t get a chance to watch all of the 2020 vice presidential debate tonight, October 7, you haven’t lost your chance. The full video of the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris is available below.

Watch the Full Debate

You can watch the full vice presidential debate in the video below. It will be a live stream until a few minutes after the debate ends, when it reverts to being a fully rewatchable video. The direct link to the video is here, just in case it doesn’t appear below. This video is provided by C-SPAN.

Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala HarrisVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT. https://www.c-span.org/debates/ 2020-10-01T13:01:52Z

Because of the pandemic and President Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis, this debate employed extra social distancing measures, including Plexiglass between the two participants.

Here’s another video from PBS News Hour. The link is here if the embed below does not appear for you.

WATCH LIVE: The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate | Special Coverage & Analysis | PBS NewsHourThe first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election kicks off Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City, where incumbent Vice President Mike Pence meets Sen. Kamala Harris. We begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast, followed by an hour of election-related programming. At 8 p.m. EDT,… 2020-09-21T18:49:44Z

The vice presidential debate was held at the Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium’s Kingsbury Hall on Presidents Circle. On the debate webpage, in answering why the debate is at the University of Utah, the page noted:

The U strives to be a model public university in delivering unmatched value in higher education and health care, while making social, economic and cultural contributions that improve the quality of life throughout the state, nation and the world. It has vast experience assisting with organization, fundraising, management, security and execution of major events, including the 2002 Winter Olympics. Both the opening and closing ceremonies were hosted on campus, as well as the housing accommodations necessary for the entire Olympic Village. This was during a time of heightened security needs following the 9/11 attacks just months before.

What’s Next After Tonight?

After tonight, the second presidential debate is currently scheduled for Thursday, October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This debate will be in a town hall type format. Although President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, he has said that he still plans to attend the debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has said there shouldn’t be a second debate if Trump still tests positive, The Hill reported. Biden said the debate should follow all health protocols and he’ll ultimately follow the guidelines issued by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing the debates.

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami said that Trump shouldn’t come for the debate if he is still testing positive, Politico reported. Dr. Mary Jo Trepka of Florida International University told Politico that she would advise the campaigns to do a virtual debate, otherwise they should be separated in enclosed Plexiglass rooms with HEPA filtered air.

So far Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, but experts say the incubation period can sometimes take as long as two weeks. So it remains to be seen exactly what will happen with this second presidential debate.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates