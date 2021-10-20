How to Watch Jazz Games Online Without Cable

The Utah Jazz were one of the most balanced teams in the NBA last season, and they will look to continue that again this year in their quest for an NBA championship after an early postseason exit.

In 2021-22, most Jazz games will be televised in local markets on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Jazz game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Jazz Market

This is the only streaming service that includes all four of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Jazz game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

The base channel package and any add-ons can all be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jazz games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You’re Out of the Jazz Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Jazz games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Jazz games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Jazz Season Preview 2021-22

Utah finished with a 52-20 record last season, which was first in the Western Conference and best in the league. The Jazz scored 116.4 points a game (4th in the NBA) and they allowed 107.2 points a game on defense (3rd in the league), displaying the kind of overall balance most teams dream of.

Led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are looking to get beyond the second round of the playoffs, which is where they exited last year, courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers. Gobert has won DPOY three of the last four years, and if he wins it one more time, he’ll tie all-time leaders Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace, who have each won the award four times.

“We really feel like we have an opportunity to do something special,” Gobert said, per NBA.com. “You don’t get that many of those windows in your career, so it’s a great opportunity for us, no matter what has happened, to really try to be the best we can be, and it’s exciting. It’s exciting after all those years of losing learning, losing learning, to be a part of a group that wants to do something even better.”

The vibe around the team feels tinged with something special this year, according to players.

“Practice man, we been going at it,” free agent addition Hassan Whiteside said. “They’ve been pretty much feeling like games. We’ve been scripting and going through a lot of plays. … Finding different ways to attack the way teams guard us. I think it’s hard, though, for the season to stay like that. But right now, I think it’s getting us in better shape and better read and reactions, it’s helping me a ton.”

The Jazz also added Jared Butler, who is fresh from a national championship with the Baylor Bears. Butler averaged 18 points, 4.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals this preseason, leading all rookies in scoring average. How much he plays early on after such a strong preseason showing will be interesting to watch.

Here’s a look at the team’s notable offseason moves, along with their projected starting roster for the season:

Notable additions: Jared Butler (No. 40 overall pick in the NBA Draft) Hassan Whiteside (free agency), Rudy Gay (free agency), Erich Paschall (trade)

Notable Exits: Derrick Favors (trade), Georges Niang (free agency)

Projected Starting Lineup: Mike Conley (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Royce O’Neale (SG), Bojan Bogdanovic (PF), Rudy Gobert (C)