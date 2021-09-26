How to Watch Jets vs Broncos Game Online Without Cable

The 2-0 Denver Broncos take the field at home for the first time this season when they take on the winless New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Broncos online, with the options depending on where you live:

Jets vs Broncos Preview

The Denver Broncos will look to keep their 2021 campaign unblemished when they face the 0-2 New York Jets at home on Sunday.

The Broncos have been one of the surprise success stories out of the gate, with a top 5 defense and a top 10 offense – granted their opponents have been the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has brought his pro career back to life with a passing rating of 120.7 through the first two games. Bridgewater has yet to turn the ball over and is only the fourth QB to open an NFL season with two touchdown passes, no interceptions, and a 75% completion rate in each of his first two games – joining the company of Drew Brees (2018), Aaron Rodgers (2015) and Jeff George (1994).

In the win over the Jaguars, Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns. A large chunk of the yardage went to wide receiver Cortland Sutton, who had a career-best day with nine catches and 159 yards.

The Broncos’ defense has smothered their opponents in the first two contests, coming into Sunday’s game ranked third in yards per game allowed and fifth in points allowed.

The Broncos allowed an opening-drive touchdown in last week’s game against the Jaguars but made the rest of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s day rough, as he finished completing only 14-of-33 passes for 118 yards with two interceptions.

The Jets hope that No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will have a better performance against the Broncos, and will bounce back from his mistake-ridden outing from last week that saw the rookie QB picked off four times in a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

“I haven’t thrown four picks in my life, ever in a game,” said Wilson. “Obviously I have to clean that up and take care of that, but it’s just being able to fight through that adversity every single week and how can I just keep getting better and better.

I knew it was going to be challenging coming here and I knew there were probably going to be things I would have to adjust and just keeping getting better at and that’s part of it just like last game was. It’s how can you move on and get ready for this next one.”

Wilson put the Jets behind the eight ball against the Patriots when the rookie threw interceptions on his first two passes. In his 30 games at BYU, Wilson was picked off only 15 times out of 837 attempts, but has had a rude welcoming to the pros with 5 picks out of his first 70 throws.

The Jets will need to get their running game involved more against the Broncos on Sunday if they want to keep the contest close. New York held their own on the ground against a stingy Patriots defense, rushing for an average of 4.9 yards per carry and a total of 152 yards.

The Jets will be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak in the month of September. The Broncos have won 7 of the last 10 matchups between the two, with the Jets last winning in Denver on Oct. 24, 2010.