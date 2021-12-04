Where to Watch JMU vs SE Louisiana Football 2021

Third-ranked James Madison (10-1) hosts No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana (9-3) in FCS playoff action on Saturday, Dec. 4.

SE Louisiana vs James Madison Preview

James Madison will face one of the top quarterbacks in the FCS with Southeastern Louisiana coming to Harrisonburg.

SLU Lions quarterback Cole Kelley leads the FCS with 4,727 yards and 42 touchdowns. Kelley, the spring season Walter Payton Award winner, could play in the NFL next.

He leads a high-powered Lions offense with an FCS best 47.2 points per game.

“Everybody’s gotta do their job,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said per WHSV’s T.J. Eck. “We’ll mix it up. Try to get (Kelley) off his rhythm and we’re gonna have to win the 1-on-1 battles.”

The Dukes defense ranks ninth in the country for points allowed at 15.45 per game. That defense also ranks second in the FCS for yards allowed at 252.6 yards per contest.

JMU also has a strong offense, ranking 17th for total offense with 438.2 yards per game. Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson leads the way with 2,953 yards passing and 32 touchdowns.

“I think we have kind of learned to get in a rhythm with the RPOs early and get those easy passes in,” Johnson said per Eck. “Then take our shots when we have a chance and that will help set up the run game. I think we have done a really good job lately of getting 1-on-1 coverage with our guys Kris (Thornton) and Antwane (Wells), getting them in 1-on-1 man coverage.”

Thornton and Wells have 11 touchdowns apiece this season.

Latrele Palmer leads an injury-riddled JMU rushing attack with 659 yards and two touchdowns. JMU will also get Lorenzo Bryant Jr. back in the mix on Saturday, Eck reported.

If the Dukes have any trouble moving the ball, at least getting into field goal range guarantees them a 95.1% chance to score. Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke drew Justin Tucker comparisons by the Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga. Ratke hits 95.1% of his kicks and owns a record 100 field goals — good for first all-time in the FBS, too.

Lions head coach Frank Scelfo wants his team to make its mark at JMU on Saturday.

“I want to play these games. This is why I came here. This is why our team prepares — to play in this situation,” Scelfo told the media via T.J. Eck.

SLU beat Florida A&M in the first round of the FCS playoffs last weekend. The Dukes had a bye week as the No. 3 seed.

Saturday’s winner will face No. 6 Montana in the quarterfinals next weekend as the Griz bounced the Eastern Washington Eagles on Friday, Dec. 3.